Patriots' Drake Maye Shows Leadership With Post-Game Moment
The New England Patriots were able to pull off a massive win this afternoon against the Chicago Bears. Drake Maye and company ended up getting the job done by a final score of 19-3.
All game long, the Patriots' defense made life difficult for Caleb Williams. They only gave up three points and looked like an elite unit.
Jerod Mayo had to be proud of the way the defense played. Not that long ago, he was highly critical of the defense and even called them soft. Now, they were a huge reason why New England came through with a win this week.
Following the game, Maye showed impressive leadership during his press conference.
Immediately after taking the podium, he praised the defense for leading the team to victory.
“Phones down, phone’s down," Maye said. "Notepads down. We’re clapping up the defense. Clap it up, clap it up. Somebody else clap up. There we go.”
Maye was fully aware that the defense won the Patriots the game. The offense did enough to win, but it wouldn't have been enough had the defense not played at the level they did.
Just how dominant was the defense? Williams only completed 16 of his 30 pass attempts for 120 yards, no touchdowns, and no interceptions. He was also sacked nine times throughout the course of the game.
As for Maye himself, he ended up completing 15 of his 25 passes for 184 yards, a touchdown, and an interceptions. On the ground, he picked up 24 yards.
Clearly, he had a solid game, but the fact that he immediately started praising the defense showed off great leadership.
All season long, Maye has been showing off leadership ahead of his years. Between that leadership and his skill-set, the future is exceptionally bright for New England with him leading the way.
