New England Patriots Earn No. 1 Draft Ranking
Some wondered whether TreVeyon Henderson was the right pick in the second round, but as a whole, you'd be hard-pressed to find many who claim the New England Patriots didn't have a very promising NFL Draft outcome.
The Athletic is among the networks who pour the most resources into draft coverage. And when draft expert Dane Brugler released the team-by-team rankings this morning, it was the Patriots at the top of the list.
Recap:
- Rd. 1, Pick 4 - OT Will Campbell
- Rd. 2, Pick 38 - RB TreVeyon Henderson
- Rd. 3, Pick 69 - WR Kyle Williams
- Rd. 3, Pick 95 - C Jaren Wilson
- Rd. 4, Pick 106 - S Cole Woodson
- Rd. 4, Pick 137 - DT Joshua Farmer
- Rd. 5, Pick 146 - Edge Bradyn Swinson
- Rd. 6, Pick 182 - K Andres Borregales
- Rd. 7, Pick 220 - OT Marcus Bryant
- Rd. 7, Pick 251 - LS Julian Ashby
Following the No. 1 ranking, Kyle Williams was singled out as Brugler's favorite pick.
"The Patriots drafted four offensive players in the top 100, all of whom project as early starters. I could make a case for any of the four as my favorite of the haul, but I’ll go with Williams because of the impact he’ll bring to the passing game," the analysis read. "Josh Downs was Drake Maye’s go-to target during Maye’s best college season, and Williams can become that type of weapon (and help correct New England’s Ladd McConkey miss)."
Echoing comments from a variety of analysts over the weekend, LSU edge rusher Bradyn Swinson was cited as a Day 3 selection who could surprise in New England.
"Craig Woodson can be a starter down the line, and Joshua Farmer should become part of the defensive line rotation. But Swinson, as a subpackage rusher, might have the quickest impact," Brugler wrote. "New England ranked dead last in sacks last season, so Swinson should get opportunities to use his speed and flexibility to win off the edge."
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!