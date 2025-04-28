Will Andres Borregales Become Next Legendary Patriots Kicker?
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — New England Patriots kicker Andres Borregales was not yet a teenager when franchise legend Adam Vinatieri delivered two clutch kicks through the snow-filled air of Foxboro, Massachusetts on a fateful January night in 2002.
Still, the Miami product, whom the Patriots selected at pick 182 in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, is well aware of the legacy which he is hopefully about to join.
“I feel like the Patriots are honestly a good line of legendary kickers, Borregales told reporters via video conference shortly after his selection. “All my life, I looked up to Adam Vinatieri … a legend! All those clutch kicks in the snow. I can’t wait to experience that. I know a lot of people thought that me being from Miami, that I can’t handle the cold. I think I can prove people wrong about that.”
While it may be quite some time before he is mentioned alongside the heralded Pats of the past, Borregales has the skill set to become a fan favorite in short order. The 23-year-old spent four seasons with the Miami Hurricanes, appearing in 50 games. During that span, he made 74 of 86 field goal attempts as well as 183 of 184 extra points. His best season came in 2025, when he went 18-of-19 on field goals — including a long of 56 — and a perfect 62-of-62 on extra point attempts.
Having used valuable draft capital to secure his services, the Patriots are clearly advising Borregales of the high regard with which they hold him. Still, he is not the only kicker on their current roster. Veteran John Parker Romo is expected to compete for the starting job in training camp. Ironically, both Pats kickers know each other quite well.
“He went to Virginia Tech. I played him my freshman year,” Borregales said of Romo. ”We trained with the same coach, Adam Tanalski. I'm good friends with him. I'm excited to get in there and we'll compete, and may the best man win. At the end of the day, that's still my guy.”
In the final analysis, Borregales’ draft status may give him the upper hand in the competition — at least, in the minds of Patriots fans. However, the native Venezuelan knows that there is much work to be done to write his name into the same hallowed tomes as Vinatieri, Stephen Gostowski, Gino Cappelletti and others.
“You mentioned those guys and I smile,” Borregales said with a grin of his own. “I’m excited to hopefully one day be part of that conversation and contribute to this organization.”
