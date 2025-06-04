Patriots' Unlikely Playmaker Making Everyone Else Sweat
The New England Patriots have completely revamped their receiving corps this offseason, which was expected after the Patriots had the worst group of wide receivers in the NFL last year.
New England added a couple of veterans in Stefon Diggs and Mack Hollins as well as selecting Kyle Williams in the third round of the NFL Draft. But the Pats also brought in a weapon that seems very likely to crash the party as far as the 53-man roster is concerned: Efton Chism III.
An undrafted free agent out of Eastern Washington, Chism was very impressive in rookie minicamp and continues to turn heads in organized team activities.
"Chism remains busy: Speaking of the undrafted receiver, Chism continued to be a ball magnet on Monday," wrote Brian Hines of Pats Pulpit. "Working with all three quarterbacks — Drake Maye, Joshua Dobbs, Ben Wooldridge — he hauled in all seven of his targets and continued to be an extremely tough cover for New England’s defensive backs. With Kendrick Bourne absent, Chism took advantage of his time with Maye as well catching the aforementioned dig route with Christian Gonzalez in coverage."
Currently, there are 12 wide receivers vying for six roster spots at the position, and Chism may very well make the team and cause another player to either get cut or traded.
Diggs, Williams and DeMario Douglas seem like shoo-ins to make the roster, and you have to assume that Hollins will qualify, as well. That leaves two slots, and barring a trade, Kayshon Boutte — who had a breakout year of sorts in 2024 — will almost certainly snag one of them.
Bourne, Ja'Lynn Polk and Javon Baker will be competing with Chism for that final roster spot at receiver, and Chism may very well have the edge over all three.
Chism's presence will make training camp a very stressful time for some of the other less fortunate Patriots pass-catchers.
