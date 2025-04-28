Patriots GM Makes Bold Prediction Following NFL Draft
The New England Patriots have made some major changes around the squad following the events of last season's 4-13 campaign.
When it comes to coaching adjustments, free agent additions, and now with the newest draft acquisitions, the Patriots are bound to look vastly different on both sides of the ball and the sidelines from the 2024 season.
In the mind of New England EVP of player personnel Eliot Wolf, with those overhauls in place, and now following the events of the draft, he predicts the team is in line for some big improvements for the season ahead.
"I think we'll be much more competitive this year," Wolf said during his presser following the draft. "I don't like to put expectations on it, but I think we did a lot of things this offseason that were advantageous to us moving forward, and we continued to improve the depth of the team and ignite competition here today [on day three]."
Excluding the Patriots' existing moves within free agency this offseason, New England's latest draft was able to add a bit more depth, fill necessary holes, and could be the final touches needed for the team to make the hopeful stride to the playoffs for the 2025 campaign.
The Patriots have a plug-and-play starter at left tackle if Will Campbell's length proves not to be an issue, have some fresh weapons for Drake Maye with both TreVeyon Henderson and Kyle Williams, and an assortment of defensive guys down the board to fill out the other side of the ball.
All in all, that's a strong outcome for New England.
Through a now productive draft, veteran improvements brought in offensively and defensively, and the hopeful progression and development of those on the roster already, the stage is set for New England to take that aspired step forward for the season ahead, as long as the pieces put together from this offseason mesh as expected.
For Wolf, the Patriots now have a competitive, talented roster in place with a chance to make some noise as soon as next season. Time will tell if that comes to fruition, but on the surface, New England looks to be on the upward trend.
