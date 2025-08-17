Patriots Backup QB Struggling in Preseason Action
Despite helping score two touchdowns in the first two weeks of the 2025 preseason, QB Josh Dobbs hasn't been showing signs of potential promise for the New England Patriots.
Dobbs has been the second quarterback to trot onto the field this summer, following in the footsteps of second-year signal caller Drake Maye. When Dobbs is in the game, the passing offense seems to struggle mightily.
"Josh just has to be more consistent," head coach Mike Vrabel said Thursday. "Had an unfortunate interception in a two-minute drill and throwing it into robber, and ball placement has to be better, and just the timing and all these things that we work on. He’s getting the same looks that Drake’s getting, and it’s not easy, but that’s not an excuse. I’m not using that as an excuse. Just saying we have to take care of football."
In Saturday's 20-12 win over the Minnesota Vikings, Dobbs entered the game for New England on its third offensive drive of the day. In the possessions that followed, he missed a couple of throws to young wideouts Javon Baker (who had himself a rough day overall as well) and Kyle Williams. The latter soon left the game after being targeted on what could only be described as a hospital ball thrown by Dobbs.
Williams took a hard hit to the head in what was an uncalled penalty. The Washington State rookie had three grabs for 24 yards up until that point and didn't return after leaving the game. In his stead, fellow rookie Efton Chism III snagged a touchdown from Dobbs to close out the first half.
Through the first two games as a Patriot, the journeyman Dobbs is 16-for-28 with 151 passing yards and a lone passing touchdown. In New England's first preseason win, Dobbs scrambled for a score on fourth down in the red zone. In Saturday's got-to-have-it play down in Vikings territory, Dobbs scanned the field and slightly overthrew an open Baker in the back of the end zone.
Now, to Dobbs' credit, the offensive line units in front of him have consistently changed throughout the summer. In the game, Ben Brown was penciled in as the starting left guard, while Garrett Bradbury (center) and Marcus Bryant (right tackle) also started the game, RIght after them was Georgia rookie Jared Wilson, who had typically spent most of his training camp practices with the starters. Cole Strange also entered the game at right guard, while Vederian Lowe checked in at right tackle.
Without consistency on the offensive line — along with inaccuracy issues persisting — the newly-signed Dobbs has to try and give New England some more hope in case Maye goes down at some point this season.
