Patriots Executive Reveals Expectations for Drake Maye
While the New England Patriots clearly have high hopes for second-year quarterback Drake Maye, they are apparently being quite cautious not to overburden the new face of their franchise.
Known as much for his relentless work ethic as he is for his exceptional athleticism, Maye is now getting the chance to showcase his natural leadership ability on the field. The recent newlywed has been one of the team’s most vocal leaders throughout offseason workouts.
Still, several members of the Patriots “powers-that-be” recognize that the team’s road back to respectability must include Maye being adequately supported by his teammates, coaches and the front office.
“I don’t think anyone’s expecting Drake to put this franchise on his back,” said senior personnel executive Alonzo Highsmith during a recent interview with Fanatics Sports. “It’s always going to be a collaborative effort amongst teammates. Everyone has to play a part — and even though the quarterback position is a high-profile position and it requires a lot of things — I think everybody’s going to do their part to help Drake Maye.”
In his rookie campaign, Maye played in 13 games, starting 12 after taking over for veteran incumbent Jacoby Brissett in Week 6. The 6’4” 225-pound quarterback completed 67 percent of his passes for 2,276 yards and 15 touchdowns. Despite showcasing impressive poise and resilience at times, Maye was seemingly unable to reach his maximum potential — due largely in part to his being surrounded by a subpar supporting cast and incomplete coaching.
The Patriots attempted to bolster Maye’s on-field stable of weapons this offseason by adding receivers Stefon Diggs and Mack Hollins — along with potential rookie playmakers TreVeyon Henderson and Kyle Williams — to favorite targets Hunter Henry and DeMario Douglas. As for the coaching void, New England hired arguably the top offensive coordinator available in Josh McDaniels.
Accordingly, the Patriots' new-look offense appears to be accepting of Maye as its leader. Whether it be rookies, or team veterans, the 22-year-old’s drive and enthusiasm is inspiring those around him to be better with each snap. Still, Highsmith wisely stressed the need for patience as Maye develops.
“It’s the toughest position in all of sports; the most demanding position in all of sports,” Highsmith said, as transcribed by SB Nation’s PatsPulpit. ”It comes with a lot of praise and it comes with a lot of criticism. Most quarterbacks understand spotlight, and I don’t think it’s going to be too big a problem for Drake Maye. He’s a young guy, still developing. And it’s everyone’s job — teammates, everybody around him — to help him.”
“The most important thing about Drake Maye is the quality of person,” he further explained. “He is a good leader, he’s learning to become a leader. He’s a young guy; he is only 22 years old. I think his future’s bright because he works hard and he’s a smart kid.”
Maye and his Patriots teammates will reconvene in Foxborough on July 22 after their summer hiatus. New England’s first training camp practice is set to take place on July 23 on the practice fields adjacent to Gillette Stadium.
