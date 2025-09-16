Patriots Give Christian Gonzalez Status Update
FOXBOROUGH, MA. — Are the New England Patriots close to welcoming second-team All-Pro cornerback Christian Gonzalez back to the playing field?
As the Pats turn their attention to their Week 3 matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Gonzalez’s health and practice status remain perhaps the most pressing question surrounding the team. The former Oregon standout has been sidelined from on-field action since suffering a hamstring injury during the team’s fifth training camp practice on July 28 — including missing New England’s first two games of the 2025 NFL season.
Though a recent series of cryptic updates have provided more than a glimmer of hope for Gonzalez’s imminent return, the 23-year-old appeared on NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football” to set the record straight on his current situation … or, so it seemed.
“We just going day-by-day with taking it [one] step at a time,” Gonzalez said. “Just being in the building, sitting in the meetings doing what I can. So it’s been stressful but it’s all for a reason. So going day at a time.”
With Gonzalez out for the Patriots’ 33-27 victory over the Miami Dolphins in Week 2, the Pats started cornerbacks Carlton Davis III and Alex Austin along the boundaries. Both Marcus Jones and Charles Woods — who was removed from the injury report last week, after being previously listed with a groin injury — assumed the duties in nickel packages and in the slot. While New England was able to secure their first win of the season, the defenisve backfield struggled without its star in the lineup.
Despite his prowess in the slot, Jones was given an increased workload to help neutralize the speedy Dolphins’ tandem of receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. When the Pats attempted to play man coverage — primary with Austin — both Hill and Waddle found room to get separation and make plays. Despite the near complete-game effort of Carlton Davis (56 snaps,) the Pats clearly need Gonzalez back in the lineup as soon as possible.
Gonzalez originally injured his hamstring while attempting to cover receiver Stefon Diggs on a crossing route when he began favoring his left leg. He walked carefully, under his own power, to the medical shed adjacent to the practice fields where he was attended to by members of the Patriots’ training staff, and did not return to practice after his departure.
After being selected No. 17 overall by New England in 2023, the 6’1” 205-pound cornerback was off to a stellar start to his pro career — earning defensive rookie of the month honors for September. Unfortunately, his rookie campaign was cut short after jamming his shoulder in a tackle attempt. He ultimately suffered a torn shoulder labrum, for which he underwent offseason surgery to repair. Gonzalez’s injury history likely played a role in his choosing to incorporate Pilates into his conditioning program this season.
Gonzalez returned to the field in 2024 determined to emerge as one of the league’s top defensive backs. He finished the season with 59 combined tackles (50 solo), 11 pass breakups, two interceptions, one fumble recovery, and a touchdown in 16 games and 16 starts. For his efforts, Gonzalez earned second-team All-Pro honors in essentially his first full season on the NFL.
In spite of his absence from the field, Gonzalez has been doing his due diligence by working out with other Patriots injured players. He has also been a fixture on the sidelines, observing and conferring with his coaches and teammates. Still, Vrabel was quick to remind everyone that there is little-to-no substitute for on-field, practical training — though he did acknowledge Gonzalez’s efforts and diligence while attempting to get back into game shape.
”There’s a chance,” Vrabel told reporters earlier this week. “We'll figure out how he progresses along the week, we'll see what he can do and have him do what he can do … He’s still preparing as a starter and asking questions as a starter in the meetings, and all those things. So, that's where we're at … He's continuing to improve, working hard and trying to get back.”
