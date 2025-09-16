Patriots Snap Counts: Run Game Shines in Victory Over Dolphins
As the New England Patriots continue to savor their 33-27 victory over the Miami Dolphins in Week 2, they will certainly take stock into their performance on both sides of the ball.
The Pats’ we certainly pleased with earning their first win at Hard Rock Stadium since 2019. However, there are plenty of areas in which they will look to build upon, as well as seek improvement. Though game-film analysis will be the main focus, a look at playing time may assist the Pats in helping to devise effective strategies moving forward.
Here is a look at the Patriots offensive and defensive snap counts from Sunday’s loss.
OFFENSE
On offense, the Pats overall snap count was 60 versus the Dolphins.
Offense Observations:
The Patriots had six players align for every snap on offense: quarterback Drake Maye and the entire starting offensive line consisting of left tackle Will Campbell, left guard Jared Wilson, center Garrett Bradbury, right guard Michael Onwenu and right tackle Morgan Moses.
Once again, veteran Rhamondre Stevenson led all running backs by logging 39 snaps. The Oklahoma product finished the day by rushing for 54 yards on 11 carries, while also catching five passes for 88 yards — including a career-high 55-yard deep shot from Maye in the third quarter. While rookie running back TreVeyon Henderson (19 snaps) may be the Pats most explosive playmaker, Stevenson proved that he is still the top option at the position until further notice.
Despite being whistled for one false-start penalty, rookie Will Campbell continues to evolve into a solid left tackle at the pro level. The fourth overall selection in April’s draft turned in a clean sheet in pass protection, which included 31 of his 60 snaps, while allowing zero pressures, per Pro Football Focus, who graded the first-year lineman at 81.3 for his Week 2 efforts.
As he continues his ascent to the top of the Pats’ offensive hierarchy, receiver Kayshon Boutte led all players at his position by logging 43 snaps on offense — or 72 percent of the team’s plays. Just one week removed from notching over 100 receiving yards, the former LSU standout caught only one pass for a 16-yard touchdown. Despite aligning on only 31 snaps, former All=Pro Stefon Diggs led all receivers with four catches on five targets for 32 yards. Conversely, veteran Mack Hollins (39 snaps) earned his first touchdown in a Patriots uniform — an eight-yard sciring strike from Maye in the first quarter.
Perhaps the most surprising aspect of New England’s Week 2 receiver usage was DeMario Douglas’ playing-time totals. After logging 45 snaps in their season-opener — yet only catching two of his seven targets with one touchdown — the Patriots reduced Douglas’ role to aligning on just 15 snaps on offense against Miami. While some may jump to conclusions on a potential demotion, Douglas’ usage was likley decided by the team’s need for additional run blocking from Hollins.
DEFENSE
On defense the Pats overall snap count was 57 versus the Dolphins
Defense Observations
Cornerback Marcus Jones was the sole Patriots defender to align on all 57 snaps, finishing the day five total tackles and one tackle-for loss. With boundary corner Alex Austin — filling in for the injured Christian Gonzalez — having his struggles, New England provided Jones an increased workload to help neutralize the speedy Dolphins’ tandem of receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. Still, when the Pats attempted to play man coverage, both Hill and Waddle found room to get separation and make plays. Despite the near complete-game effort of Carlton Davis (56 snaps,) the Pats clearly need Gonzalez back in the lineup as soon as possible.
Linebacker Harold Landry continues to be a fixture in Vrabel’s defense, having compiled three total tackles, two quarterback hits and one sack. Landry’s sack puts him a 3.5 on the season, which is the most by any Patriots player in his first two games with the team.
Despite logging only seven defensive snaps against Miami in Week 2, hybrid linebacker Marte Mapu maximized his time on the field. With the Dolphins facing 4th & 9 form their own 49-yard line, Miami Tagovaiola attempted to find receiver Malik Washington for a first-down strike. Instead, the pass found Mapu for the interception. Mapu’s ability to step up in crunch time may have saved the game for New England in Week 2.
Defensive tackle Milton Williams aligned on 68 percent (39 snaps) of New England’s preventive plays, poetically saving the best for last agaisnt the Dolphins in Week 2. Williams finished the game with two sacks, including a 9-yard drop on fourth-down with 53 seconds to play. Williams not only earned his second career two-sack game, he also sealed the Patriots victory over Miami on Sunday.
