Patriots Have Major Priority Following Free Agency
The New England Patriots made sure not to waste their opportunity to spend during this year's free agency class, yet the roster is still one with several holes to address.
The defensive side of the ball does tend to look more sound. Following the acquisitions of Milton Williams, Robert Spillane, Carlton Davis, and more, that unit will be prepared to handle considerably more action than what the 2024 campaign showcased within that unit.
Yet, when it comes to the offensive side, the Patriots have more to be desired, and could still benefit immensely from doing work on Drake Maye's surrounding cast to position him in the best spot possible for year two.
In the mind of Pro Football Focus analyst Max Chadwick, the Patriots should have one focus following the first wave of free agency: adding more support for Drake Maye.
"The Patriots went all out in free agency to improve their defense, allocating nearly $250 million to the unit. That leaves the supporting cast for second-year quarterback Drake Maye still sorely lacking," Chadwick wrote. "New England signed a starting-caliber right tackle in Morgan Moses but still has a glaring hole at left tackle. And the Patriots don’t have a clear No. 1 target, as all their wide receivers ranked outside the top 50 in PFF grading last season. Expect the No. 4 overall pick to target an offensive player in the form of someone such as Travis Hunter, Will Campbell or Tetairoa McMillan."
Most of the impact players and big motions of free agency have since come to a close, forcing New England's hand to look towards the draft to make those aspired improvements around Maye.
And there's a ton of opportunity at number four to do so. Whether the Patriots brass lands on a two-way superstar like Travis Hunter, a potential long-term option in Will Campbell on the offensive line, or a dominating outside force like Tetairoa McMillan, a big boost could inevitably be on the way if New England does decide to turn to the offensive side of the ball.
Top defensive prospects like Mason Graham and Jalon Walker do present some appeal, but especially when factoring in New England's offseason spending, investing more into that side seems a bit redundant when considering the circumstances.
It remains to be see how the Patriots opt to approach their prized top-five pick, but in an effort to lift up their franchise quarterback to the best level possible, one side of the football should probably take more urgency than the other.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!