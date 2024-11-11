Patriots Owner's Stance on Jerod Mayo Revealed
Not long ago, rumors were running rampant that New England Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo could be on the hot seat. After he made public comments about his team being "soft," he started receiving a lot of heat from the media and fans.
Despite all of the rumors, most close to the team felt that Mayo was safe.
Robert Kraft had picked Mayo to be the team's next head coach after Bill Belichick long before the position became available. Having that kind of support from ownership is very important.
Ahead of Week 10 action against the Chicago Bears, a report came out about Mayo's current status with the team.
Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated has reported that the Patriots are still very much behind Mayo.
"My understanding is they remain solidly behind Jerod Mayo," Breer said. "They have sympathy for some of the things that he's had to deal with this year, some of the noise on the outside. Obviously, the roster is what it is. But they have done some research over the last few weeks on how to handle a young quarterback. Obviously, they failed with Mac Jones from 2021 through 2023. ... So that, I think, is the next piece of it. I think Jerod Mayo is on solid ground to be the head coach in 2025 and from there, you have to continue to evolve on your quarterback plan."
Mayo has done a solid job with a very young team. From the jump, New England was not expected to be a contender this season. The honest truth is that they just aren't there.
Drake Maye has certainly given the Patriots reason for hope moving forward. He looks like the real deal and a likely long-term franchise quarterback in New England.
However, in order to get back into contention, the Patriots will need to add more talent. They need more at wide receiver and on the offensive line. It also wouldn't be a bad idea to beef up the defense a bit.
That being said, New England is in a very good position looking ahead to the future.
Even though there have been some rough moments for the Patriots this season, Mayo still very much has full support from franchise leadership. Barring a completely unforeseen situation, he'll be back next season as the head coach and they still view him as their guy long-term.
