Patriots Have Trade Price For Micah Parsons
The New England Patriots have made several additions this offseason, most notably on the defensive side of the ball in the form of big-name free agents. Defensive tackle Milton Williams, cornerback Carlton Davis, and edge rusher Harold Davis highlighted a free agent class that emphasized the Patriots winning sooner rather than later. With that in mind, New England could look to make another splash in the form of a blockbuster trade.
Dallas Cowboys edge rusher Micah Parsons released a statement on X in which he noted that the Cowboys have refused to talk to his agent, and that no contract offer has been made to his representation. To close out the statement, Parsons said he formally requested a trade out of Dallas. Every other team in the NFL will all but certainly be interested in adding Parsons, even though it all but certainly means giving up a king's ransom. In terms of what that trade could look like, all teams, including the Patriots, have a blueprint and outline of what the compensation would be, as ESPN's Adam Schefter points out.
"A potential trade comp for Micah Parsons: When 27-year-old Khalil Mack was traded from Oakland to Chicago, the Bears gave up two first-round picks, a third-round pick, and a sixth-round pick for Mack, a second-round pick, and a conditional fifth-round pick," Schefter posted on X. "Now the 26-year-old Parsons — who is one of only two players in NFL history to register a dozen-plus sacks in each of his first four NFL seasons, along with Reggie White — has now requested a trade."
Considering the Patriots aren't paying big money for a quarterback right now (and won't have to for several years), combined with the fact that they have the most cap space in the NFL according to Spotrac, the Patriots should be one of the top teams to watch for a potential blockbuster trade.
