Patriots' Jerod Mayo Delivers Bold Promise
Jerod Mayo has not exactly had a banner year in his inaugural campaign as New England Patriots head coach.
The Patriots are just 2-7, Mayo has been heavily scrutinized for questionable in-game decisions, he has offered some rather zany quotes and there were even rumors of a locker room "mutiny" earlier in the season.
That being said, Mayo's job is almost certainly safe for at least another year, and the former star linebacker is already vowing to be better in 2025.
“Just like a player, you expect players — they make their biggest jump from Year 1 to Year 2," Mayo said, via Keagan Stiefel of NESN. "My expectations, for me personally, as a head coach is to make the biggest jump from Year 1 to Year 2. That’s through doing those deep dives where you actually have time to do them.”
In fairness to Mayo, New England did not exactly have a great roster heading into 2024, although Mayo should take partial blame for that considering he helps make decisions.
But Mayo is really just looking to improve as a coach in general.
“It’s a combination of things. You can start form X’s and O’s. You can then go to situational football. You can also go through structure and culture,” Mayo said. “Do I think I’ve done things right? Absolutely. Are there ways to improve? One thousand percent. Do I wish I would’ve done certain things differently? Yeah."
It's definitely a learning curve for Mayo, who was serving as the Pats' linebackers coach before being thrust into the head-coaching role following Bill Belichick's departure.
The good news is that Mayo appears to have found his quarterback of the future in Drake Maye, so there is reason for optimism in Foxborough moving forward.
The Patriots will face the Chicago Bears this Sunday.
