Patriots Rookie WR Sends Bold Message Amid Struggles
The New England Patriots thought they were getting a potential star when they selected wide receiver Ja'Lynn Polk with the No. 37 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
During his time in college at Washington, Polk showed off major playmaking ability, great route-running, exceptional hands and elite athleticism. Those skills have not shown up for him just yet in his rookie year, however.
Through the first eight games in his NFL career, Polk has caught just 10 passes for 78 yards and a touchdown.
Obviously, those numbers have been a major disappointment for the Patriots. Their offense desperately needs more production from the wide receiver position to help support rookie quarterback Drake Maye.
With that being said, Polk has spoken out with a bold message amid his struggles to begin his career. He opened up about first-year head coach Jerod Mayo and how the coach is pushing him to be his best.
"I just feel like the media kind of mix up our words and try to put things in place that is not," Polk said. "Coach Mayo is just holding me to a standard. Whenever he speaks about me, I believe he's holding me to a standard. He believes in me, so I just got to keep pushing, getting better each and every day and doing what I'm supposed to do."
If Polk can figure things out and reach his full potential, he would form a lethal duo alongside Maye for years to come. That was New England's whole goal when it drafted him in the early stage of the second round.
While the start to his career has not been ideal, Polk is just 22-years-old. He still possesses the same athletic abilities and skills that made him such an intriguing pick for the Patriots.
Hopefully, New England will start seeing some of the potential that Polk possesses down the stretch of the season. He is clearly motivated to finish out strong.
At the very least, he has the correct mindset, and fans should have some patience with the rookie wideout.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!