Patriots’ Jerod Mayo Facing Last Chance to Save Job
The New England Patriots are heading towards what could be a very interesting offseason. Quite a few decisions will need to be made, including about the future of head coach Jerod Mayo.
After being selected to take over the reigns from Bill Belichick, Mayo has struggled through his first year as a head coach. He has struggled to handle the media correctly and the team simply hasn't looked prepared in many games.
Those concerns have led to some speculation that the Patriots could move on from Mayo after just one year.
With that being said, the Boston Sports Journal, via JPAFootball on X, believes that Mayo could be coaching for his job over the final four games of the 2024 season.
“According to multiple sources, if Kraft comes to the realization he made the wrong choice with Mayo, he wouldn't hesitate to rectify the situation," they wrote.
It seems very likely that Mayo will be brought back for the 2025 season. However, if he has the same struggles to start next year, New England could then pull the trigger on a move away from him.
Robert Kraft was very high on Mayo for years. Seeing him sour on that opinion of the first-year head coach in his first year leading the team would be a major surprise.
While that is true, the Patriots have sped up their rebuilding process with the play of rookie quarterback Drake Maye. Kraft may not have quite as much patience as he would have had.
New England does not want to be down long. They are not a franchise that is fine with losing for any reason.
In the upcoming offseason, the Patriots have quite a bit of money to spend and will have great draft capital. Should they feel that the head coach will hold them back, they will move on.
How the team plays down the stretch of the season will play a big factor in Mayo's future. If he can lead the team to some success in the final four games of the year, he will for sure be safe. On the other hand, if the team struggles, he could become a legitimate question mark.
Expect to continue hearing rumors and speculation surrounding Mayo and New England. He's far from being a guarantee for next season, but fans should expect to see him back in town at least for the start of the year.
