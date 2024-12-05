Patriots’ Jerod Mayo Reveals Debriefings With Robert Kraft
Jerod Mayo is in his first season as New England Patriots head coach, and it has not exactly been smooth sailing.
The Patriots are just 3-10 heading into their bye week, and they taken a significant share of lumps along the way.
So, just how is Mayo's relationship with owner Robert Kraft in the middle of what has been a tumultuous 2024 campaign?
Apparently, it's just fine.
During a recent interview with Tom Curran of NBC Sports Boston, Mayo revealed that he and the Krafts "speak all the time" and that they always hold conversations after every game.
"We always debrief the games," Mayo said. "They're very -- they just want to know at least my thought process. And they absolutely, just like the fans, sometimes don't agree with the way that the game is going. Obviously when you lose games, the questions are plentiful (and) very pointed."
That's to be expected. No one enjoys losing, and the objective is to get better each and every week.
"Again, though, as the head coach, I have to be able to answer those questions," added Mayo. "And my job is not only to protect the coaches, but also protect the players. And that's why I try to take 100 percent accountability."
There has been some speculation that Mayo could potentially lose his job at the end of the season, but that seems to be based more on fan subjectivity than anything else.
Yes, Mayo has put his foot in his mouth on more than one occasion this year, but again, it's his inaugural campaign as New England's head coach. Chances are, Kraft will give him another chance to prove himself in 2025.
Now, if the Pats continue to slide next season, then Mayo's job may be more open for discussion.
