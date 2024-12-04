Patriots Insider Reveals Major Reason for WR's Struggles
It has not been a fun rookie campaign for New England Patriots wide receiver Ja'Lynn Polk.
Polk has been a relative non-factor in the Patriots' offense, as he has logged just 12 catches for 87 yards and a couple of touchdowns this season. He has been held without a reception in four of his last six games.
A legitimate argument can be made that the University of Washington product is one of the more disappointing rookie wide outs in the NFL this season, as there was considerably hype around the second-round pick when he entered the league.
And apparently, Polk's struggles run deeper than just his ability to catch the football.
“Team sources believe Polk is struggling mentally with mistakes and that he’s hard on himself, so the issues are compounding," wrote Doug Kyed of The Boston Herald.
Polk seemed to express his displeasure with his lack of touches by making a rather cryptic social media post earlier in the season, but it has done nothing to get him more attention in New England's offense.
The fact that Polk can't seem to carve out a role in the Pats' aerial attack is concerning particularly given the fact that the Patriots are severely lacking talent at the wide receiver position.
Polk spent three seasons at Washington (he also spent one year at Texas Tech before transferring) and is coming off of a brilliant 2023 campaign in which he hauled in 69 receptions for 1,159 yards and nine touchdowns as the Huskies' No. 2 receiver behind Rome Odunze.
As a result of Polk's impressive NCAA production, many felt that he would be a major sleeper heading into the 2024 NFL season.
Obviously, that has not been the case, as Polk has yet to find his footing on the professional level.
