Patriots Unique Weapon Put on Notice
One of the most interesting players on the New England Patriots' roster is cornerback Marcus Jones.
At the very least, Jones is one of the team's most unique players, as he is capable of playing either side of the ball while also being featured on special teams.
Through 13 games this year, for example, Jones has logged 52 tackles, an interception, a couple of fumble recoveries and 10 passes defended while also returning 25 punts for 380 yards. He even has a five-yard carry to his name.
Recently, there was chatter that the Patriots could look to get Jones more involved in the offense, but we have yet to see the 26-year-old forge a larger role.
Still, there are expectations for Jones, and Tim Crowley of NESN has listed him among three New England players that need to close the season on a high note.
"The versatile third-year Patriot offered a few highs this season but also faltered in tough assignments in November against the Los Angeles Rams and the Miami Dolphins," Crowley wrote. "New England’s secondary has talent, though consistent production from players not named Christian Gonzalez is tough to come by this season."
And what about Jones' role on offense?
"Jones got back to taking a few looks on offense while holding dynamic abilities as a punt returner," added Crowley. "The Patriots need a few more impact plays from Jones down the stretch to re-maximize his value in New England."
To be fair to Jones, there isn't much he can do offensively if the Pats don't give him any opportunities. Back in 2022, he actually caught four passes for 78 yards, so he has some experience as a receiver.
We'll see if the Patriots look to incorporate Jones into the offense over the final month of the season.
What do they have to lose?
