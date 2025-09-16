Patriots OC Commends Mike Vrabel's Leadership
The New England Patriots brought in an overhauled coaching staff for the 2025 NFL season, one that included both the hire of Mike Vrabel, as well as the return of former longtime offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels to the same position from his time on the Belichick-era staff.
But as McDaniels joined this vastly different Patriots roster and staff for what is his third stint in New England, it's not exactly what New England's experienced offensive coordinator is accustomed to in Foxboro. They're led by a first-year head coach in Vrabel and a team coming off two-straight four-win seasons, and most importantly, it's McDaniels' first time in town without being under Belichick.
But even with those adjustments, it's clear McDaniels is a fan of what New England's put together under Vrabel, as he went on a recent interview on Friday with WEEI Afternoons to voice his thoughts on the Patriots' new coach at the helm.
“Great,” McDaniels said of his time with Mike Vrabel. “Vrabes is great to work for. Obviously, a big reason why I was excited about this opportunity. He’s really good at what he does, and he’s got a great vision for our team. Does a great job of leading us and our group, and it’s been awesome.”
It's far from the first time McDaniels has been in the building with Vrabel, with the Patriots' coach being in New England with Vrabel as a linebacker from 2006 to 2008, but it's certainly the first time the two have had their head coach-coordinator dynamic as they do now.
But so far into McDaniels' third time around in New England, that dynamic seems to be off to a strong start, even when factoring in the Patriots' latest loss to McDaniels' former team in the Las Vegas Raiders.
McDaniels was hired back to the Patriots in January, not too long after New England's head coaching change, as Vrabel's guy to help lead this offense commanded by Drake Maye, hoping to provide a spark to that side of the ball and help it get back to speed after ranking near the bottom of the NFL's scoring units for 2024.
It's been one week of the pairing across this season, resulting in a 0-1 start, but with a long way to go, the Patriots staff is confident in what's being built, especially with a new and inspiring voice in Vrabel leading the way.
