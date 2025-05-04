Patriots' Cole Strange Facing Make-or-Break Season
New England Patriots left guard Cole Strange has often described playing for thesix-time Super Bowl champions as a “dream come true.”
However, with the Pats declining to pick up the fifth-year option on his rookie contract by the NFL’s April 30 deadline, Strange’s “dream” may be nearing a premature end.
While the thought of moving on from Strange may fail to elicit any great regret from many within the Patriots fan base, it may not be so easy to fill the 6’5”, 310-pound lineman’s shoes. Not only are there few free agent positional options currently on the open market, New England’s in-house swing interior linemen have yet to prove themselves as long-term starters.
As a result, Strange may have one final chance to prove his naysayers with a standout performance on the gridiron — starting with the next phases of the team’s offseason workout program.
Strange was originally selected by the Patriots in the first round (No. 29 overall) of the 2022 NFL Draft. He was named the team’s starting left guard out of training camp and started all 17 games for the Pats as a rookie. However, he suffered from both leg and knee injuries for the better part of the 2023 season, limiting him to nine games played. Despite his injuries, he still aligned on 564 offensive snaps, while being credited with only two penalties and three sacks-allowed.
However, in Week 15 of the 2023 season, Strange suffered a torn patellar tendon in his left knee, ending his sophomore campaign. Strange was placed on the reserve/PUP list to begin the 2024 season while recovering from his knee injury. He was not activated until December 10, at which time he aligned mostly at center in place of injured captain David Andrews.
At his best, he is a tenacious run-blocker with the quickness to generate sudden impact on power runs. He has also displayed an ability to seal defenders on zone runs. He has outstanding upper-body strength, as well as the large hands necessary to grasp defenders in pass protection. In addition to his size, he has fluid movement to mirror his opponent, as well as to recover when he struggles with a defender. Though he often had his ups and downs in the gap-heavy schemes deployed by New England’s coaches on offense, Strange has been quite successful in outside zone programs.While offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels is expected to slightly lessen New England’s outside zone presence this season, he will not abandon the concept. As such, Strange may find his niche in the Pats’ new-look offense.
Had New England chosen to use his fifth-year option, Strange would have remained in Foxborough through 2026. Unfortunately for New England, his retention would have come at a steep price. Under the terms of his contract, the Chattanooga product would have cost a fully-guaranteed $16.7 million against the salary cap next year. Based on Strange’s injury history and lack of production, the Pats ultimately decided the price to be too steep.
Should Strange get the chance to compete for the starting job at center, he will do so against veterans Garrett Bradbury and Ben Brown, as well as recently-drafted rookie Jared Wilson. If he is to remain as New England’s starting left guard, he will have outplayed both Layden Robinson and Sidy Sow during what promises to be an intense, yet fun training camp competition.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!