Patriots WR Embraces Training Camp Competition
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — New England Patriots receiver Kayshon Boutte is intent on maximizing his time on the training camp practice fields.
Despite being one of the Pats most productive receivers in 2024, the former LSU Tiger faces an uphill battle to earn a place within one of the most-crowded position groups on their roster. Still, Boutte has arrived at camp both ready and eager to prove himself worthy of inclusion.
“It’s a competition… I just feel like all you really can do is control what you can control.” Boutte told reporters following Monday’s practice at Gillette Stadium. “No matter where you’re at, you have to work everywhere, honestly. So whether I’m here or another place, just work every day.”
Boutte, New England’s sixth-round pick [187 overall] in the 2023 NFL Draft, has been embroiled in both trade and release rumors for much of the offseason. In addition to facing the tall task of assimilating into new coordaintor Josh McDaniels’ offense, the 23-year-old will be competing with such talented receivers as Stefon Diggs, Kendrick Bourne, DeMario Douglas, Mack Hollins, Ja’Lynn Polk, Javon Baker and rookie Kyle Williams for a spot on the Patriots initial 53. Though he is aware of the narrative which presently surrounds him, Boutte is content to let his performance on the field speak for itself.
Following a quiet rookie campaign, in which he caught two passes for 19 yards, Boutte emerged as one of the lone bright spots in the Patriots offense last season. He finished 2024 with 43 catches for 589 yards and three touchdowns — ranking third on the team in receiving and tied for the team lead in scoring receptions.
Nevertheless, Boutte must make his best effort to eclipse last year’s performance for a new coaching staff on offense — including McDaniels, new receivers coach Todd Downing and head coach Mike Vrabel. In that vein, the New Iberia, LA native is currently working to cultivate an already strongly-established rapport with quarterback Drake Maye.
Boutte's athleticism makes him an intriguing player to watch. He is an explosive big-play threat when he is on his game. At 6’0, 195-pounds he possesses a sizable frame to make him tough to bring down after the catch. He also has an inherent speed to be elusive when changing direction. His ability to adjust his body to make contested catches could continue to catch the eye of New England's coaches in the coming weeks.
To date, Boutte has to make a strong case to be included among the team’s corps of pass catchers in 2025. During one-on-one matchups against cornerback Christian Gonzalez on Monday, the former LSU standout caught both of his targets, one of which would have been a touchdown. While Boutte’s work ethic and skill set have blended together nicely thus far, he remains confident that one particular trait will help him factor into the Pats offensive plans this season.
”Physicality,” Boutte said. "I’m a bigger guy, so I’m really not the shifty type. Just have to get open instantly and catch the ball. I think every time I go out on the field, it’s just kinda showing what I can do, knowing that I know what to do and how to do it and just get open.”
Boutte and the Patriots will return to the practice fields adjacent to Gillete Stadium on Tuesday for day six of camp sessions.
