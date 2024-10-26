Patriots WR Offers Bold Statement on Trade Rumors
The general consensus is that the New England Patriots will sell off some pieces between now and the Nov. 5 NFL trade deadline, and one of their prime candidates to be dealt is wide receiver Kendrick Bourne.
Bourne is surely drawing interest around the league, but the veteran pass-catcher actually has no interest in being traded.
When prompted about the trade rumors this week, Bourne made it clear he wants to remain with the Patriots.
"This is where I want to be," Bourne said, via Doug Kyed of The Boston Herald. " ... I want to, because when it starts popping, it's going to be popping, and so I want to be a part of it."
There actually is a pretty good chance that Bourne stays considering that he could represent sort of a security blanket for rookie quarterback Drake Maye.
Bourne has only played three games this season, as he missed the first four contests of the year while recovering from a torn ACL he suffered in 2023.
The 29-year-old has logged just four catches for 29 yards thus far, but he remains confident that he can significantly help New England moving forward.
"My calling is to be here and help these guys here in this organization here. And I really, like, genuinely saying that. I really mean that," added Bourne. "And so I'm excited where we're at. It's tough right now. It's supposed to be tough."
The Pats signed Bourne in 2021 after he spent the first four years of his career with the San Francisco 49ers.
He enjoyed the best campaign of his career to date in his first season with the Patriots, hauling in 55 receptions for 800 yards and five touchdowns.
Bourne also signed a contract extension with New England during the offseason.
