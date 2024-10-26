Patriots WR Surprisingly Tabbed 'Untradeable'
The New England Patriots are widely expected to move some pieces between now and the NFL trade deadline, and one prime candidate to be dealt is wide receiver Kendrick Bourne.
However, Ryan McLaughlin of Musket Fire actually feels that the Patriots should hold on to Bourne, deeming him "untradeable."
"Bourne signed a new contract in the offseason - a three-year, $33 million deal - and the veteran is a great presence in the locker room to mentor the young wide receivers," McLaughlin wrote. "Not only that, but Bourne gives Drake Maye an important security blanket as a slot receiver who can make plays after the catch."
McLaughlin added that Bourne just made his way back from a torn ACL and will likely become more of a staple in the offense moving forward.
The 29-year-old has played in three games this season, logging just four catches for 29 yards. He has been targeted just five times.
Bourne, who played his collegiate football at Eastern Washington, went undrafted but landed with the San Francisco 49ers in 2017.
He spent the first four years of his career with the 49ers, enjoying somewhat of a breakout campaign in 2020 when he caught 49 passes for 667 yards and a couple of touchdowns.
Bourne then signed with New England, and during his first year with the club in 2021, he hauled in 55 receptions for 800 yards and five scores. That represents his most productive season to date.
The veteran wide out took a step back in 2022, finishing with 35 grabs for 434 yards and a touchdown. Last season, he was actually on pace to post similar numbers to 2021, as he had snared 37 balls for 406 yards and four touchdowns in eight games before tearing his ACL.
We'll see if the Pats incorporate him more into the offense with Maye under center.
