Patriots Country

Patriots Veteran Previews Plan Against Bills

One of the New England Patriots marquee free agents previewed what the defense should expect against the Buffalo Bills.

Ethan Hurwitz

Sep 28, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson (44) tackles Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) during the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images
Sep 28, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson (44) tackles Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) during the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images / Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images
In this story:

For the first time this season, the New England Patriots will suit up for a primetime matchup. In Week 5, the 2-2 Patriots will travel to face off against the division rival Buffalo Bills on Sunday Night Football, and edge rusher K'Lavon Chaisson knows it will be a big test for their defense.

The offensive firepower that Bills quarterback Josh Allen, the reigning league MVP, brings to the field is something the Patriots have struggled to limit in recent seasons, and Chaisson is well aware of it.

"We can keep him contained and under as much wraps as we can, but obviously he's one of the best players in the league for a reason," Chaisson said in front of his locker earlier in the week.

Even with Allen gets the ball out of his hands and to his playmakers, the Bills can continue to haunt defenses. Starting running James Cook leads the NFL with five rushing touchdowns and the Patriots defense knows that stopping Buffalo's ground attack needs to be at the forefront of their game plan.

To start the season, New England's front seven was among the NFL's best. Edge rusher Harold Landry racked up 3.5 quick sacks in his first few games in a Patriots uniform, while the defensive line pair of Milton Williams and Christian Barmore clogged up the interior rushing lanes. For the Patriots to have any chance to pull off an upset on national television, they'll need to stop the run.

"It's pretty dope, it's pretty dope," Chaisson said about Cook and the Bills' running attack. "Cook's a phenomenal running back, and obviously we got a quarterback who can move his legs as well, that kind adds to it, so it's something you can't take for granted. That's something we've emphasized heavy this week is the run game.

"If you don't stop the run, it's going to be a long game for you for sure," Chaisson added.

Sep 28, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) hands the ball off to running back James
Sep 28, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) hands the ball off to running back James Cook (4) in the second quarter against the New Orleans Saints at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Ahead of the team's final practice of the week, Chaisson was absent from the field. Though he had been limited during the week, he was on the field up until the Patriots took the Gillette Stadium turf for Friday's practice. Even with a lingering injury, Chaisson hopes he can make an impact on game day.

"It's the league, it's just the game," Chaisson said about his knee injury that had him pop up on the injury report. "You can never ask for too much. As long as I'm available to play, man, I'm excited to be out there."

So are the Patriots, banged up and all, ready for primetime? Chaisson believes so.

"Every day we come in locked in and ready and focused," Chaisson said. "Regardless if it's primetime or not, we know every game counts. It's a divisional game for sure, we coming in with that mindset."

Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!

Published
Ethan Hurwitz
ETHAN HURWITZ

Ethan Hurwitz is a writer for Patriots on SI. He works to find out-of-the-box stories that change the way you look at sports. He’s covered the behind-the-scenes discussions behind Ivy League football, how a stuffed animal helped a softball team’s playoff chances and tracked down a fan who caught a historic hockey stick. Ethan graduated from Quinnipiac University with both a bachelor’s and master’s degree in journalism, and oversaw The Quinnipiac Chronicle’s sports coverage for almost three years.

Home/News