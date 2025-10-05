Patriots Veteran Previews Plan Against Bills
For the first time this season, the New England Patriots will suit up for a primetime matchup. In Week 5, the 2-2 Patriots will travel to face off against the division rival Buffalo Bills on Sunday Night Football, and edge rusher K'Lavon Chaisson knows it will be a big test for their defense.
The offensive firepower that Bills quarterback Josh Allen, the reigning league MVP, brings to the field is something the Patriots have struggled to limit in recent seasons, and Chaisson is well aware of it.
"We can keep him contained and under as much wraps as we can, but obviously he's one of the best players in the league for a reason," Chaisson said in front of his locker earlier in the week.
Even with Allen gets the ball out of his hands and to his playmakers, the Bills can continue to haunt defenses. Starting running James Cook leads the NFL with five rushing touchdowns and the Patriots defense knows that stopping Buffalo's ground attack needs to be at the forefront of their game plan.
To start the season, New England's front seven was among the NFL's best. Edge rusher Harold Landry racked up 3.5 quick sacks in his first few games in a Patriots uniform, while the defensive line pair of Milton Williams and Christian Barmore clogged up the interior rushing lanes. For the Patriots to have any chance to pull off an upset on national television, they'll need to stop the run.
"It's pretty dope, it's pretty dope," Chaisson said about Cook and the Bills' running attack. "Cook's a phenomenal running back, and obviously we got a quarterback who can move his legs as well, that kind adds to it, so it's something you can't take for granted. That's something we've emphasized heavy this week is the run game.
"If you don't stop the run, it's going to be a long game for you for sure," Chaisson added.
Ahead of the team's final practice of the week, Chaisson was absent from the field. Though he had been limited during the week, he was on the field up until the Patriots took the Gillette Stadium turf for Friday's practice. Even with a lingering injury, Chaisson hopes he can make an impact on game day.
"It's the league, it's just the game," Chaisson said about his knee injury that had him pop up on the injury report. "You can never ask for too much. As long as I'm available to play, man, I'm excited to be out there."
So are the Patriots, banged up and all, ready for primetime? Chaisson believes so.
"Every day we come in locked in and ready and focused," Chaisson said. "Regardless if it's primetime or not, we know every game counts. It's a divisional game for sure, we coming in with that mindset."
