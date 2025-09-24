Patriots Legend Tom Brady Calls Out Critics
New England Patriots legend Tom Brady is under fire after his dual role as a color commentator on FOX and minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders has been criticized by many within the league.
Brady is in his second season with FOX and the Raiders, but some feel that he should not be able to receive inside information from coaches around the league in production meetings that he can then use to benefit the franchise he owns. Brady responded to those critics in his weekly newsletter.
"I love football. At its core it is a game of principles. And with all the success it has given me, I feel I have a moral and ethical duty to the sport; which is why the point where my roles in it intersect is not actually a point of conflict, despite what the paranoid and distrustful might believe. Rather, it's the place from which my ethical duty emerges: to grow, evolve, and improve the game that has given me everything," Brady wrote.
"If I can bring my knowledge and experience to bear inside the Raiders organization to ensure there's one more team that does things the right way; and then I can apply it in the booth so millions of people know and enjoy what the right way looks like -- then I will have lived up to the expectations I have for myself, and I will have done so in service of a much greater duty. One that I believe every person involved with pro football shares, whether they know it or not.
"... When you live through uncertain and untrusting times like we are today, it is very easy to watch a person's passions and profession intersect, and to believe you're looking at some sort of dilemma. Because when you're blinded by distrust, it's hard to see anything other than self-interest."
Cheating allegations followed Brady during his two decades with the Pats from "Spygate" to "Deflategate," so it's not a surprise that more concerns are being raised here, this time at a larger level.
However, Brady has to have some level of integrity to be a spokesperson for the NFL and the Raiders and if he were caught using his access to give Las Vegas an advantage, it could completely ruin his reputation before he even reaches the Hall of Fame.
According to Brady, that's not something he is interested in doing. He simply loves football and wants to be involved in any way he can.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!