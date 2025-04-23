Patriots Linked to Massive Trade Buzz for Number Four Pick
It looks like the New England Patriots may have some interest in making a huge shake-up on the board early in this year's draft.
According to NFL insider Dianna Russini of The Athletic, the Patriots are among teams early in the first round taking trade calls for their top-five selection, and could look to move down a few spots if the right offer comes their way.
"The Browns, Giants and Patriots are fielding calls for the Nos. 2, 3, and 4 picks, per league sources," Russini wrote. "The majority of teams looking to move up see Colorado CB/WR Travis Hunter as their target should they be able to entice one of those teams, particularly Cleveland, with a suitable package. All three teams are listening."
While it's not certain that the Patriots will be pressed to ship off their fourth-overall pick, it's clear that the New England brass, along with the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants, are supposedly keeping all doors open in the final hours leading up to the madness.
During the weeks heading into the draft, it almost seemed as the top of the board was all but set– with Cam Ward, Travis Hunter, and Abdul Carter lining in as the top three spots to the respective teams already in place, and maybe even Will Campbell entering as the odds-on favorite at four to New England.
Yet, perhaps if a team offers enough of an appeal towards the three sitting ahead of the Titans at one for a blue chip guy in the class, the landscape gets a lot more interesting than initially expected.
For the Patriots, if they aren't fortunate enough to land one of this year's top blue chip talents, then be for the front office could take that opportunity to acquire more assets down the road, and pile together a more expansive haul of young talent if the price is right.
Don't expect too much motion between now and when teams are finally on the clock for the first round, but keep an eye on the Patriots being one to make a few shifts down if an opposing front office comes with a compelling package.
The 2025 NFL Draft will get started on Thursday, April 24th in Green Bay, WI.
