Patriots Mack Hollins Embraces Training Camp Competition
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — New England Patriots receiver Mack Hollins is learning that the best way to stand out within a crowded receiver room is to work his way to the top of the depth chart.
The eight-year veteran, known for his steadfast work ethic, began training camp on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Still, Hollins remained determined to keep pace with his teammates by studying the team’s playbook, as well as observing its implementation on the practice fields.
As a result, Hollins quickly assimilated into the Patriots’ offense upon his return to practice last week — albeit in a limited capacity. In fact, his extensive mental preparation caught the eye of head coach Mike Vrabel, who praised the 31-year old for remaining engaged while away from the field.
“Mack spent a lot of time here in the offseason, locked in, engaged,” Vrabel told reporters on Monday morning. “It’s rare for a player to be able to get that much information and not practice. That's hard. That's hard just even thinking back when I was in those opportunities to be able to do that and still understand the details and not practicing … I’m excited to see him get out there and practice.”
Per Vrabel’s decree, Hollins was given a heavier workload on Monday, aligning with the quarterback Drake Maye and the Pats’ first-team offense. Aside from his unusual choice of apparel, the veteran receiver continues to draw a great deal of attention with his play on the field.
In short, Hollins knows that he must bring his “A-game” on every play to match the efforts of his competition — including fellow receivers Kayshon Boutte, Kendrick Bourne, Ja’Lynn Polk, Javon Baker and Elton Chism on the team’s depth chart.
“I think, more than any time else in my career, the entire group has had a good camp of competing, making sure they know what to do, making plays when it comes their way,” Hollins told reporters following Monday’s practice.
“Versus a lot of times in my career … where you‘ve got about three guys that are THE guys, and everybody else is just ‘bodies’ along the way’ … That’s not the thing here. Everybody better come prepared every single morning, because you can get your job taken.”
Hollins, an eight-year NFL veteran signed a two-year, $8.4 million contract with the Patriots in the offseason. Despite receiving other — perhaps, more intriguing — offers, the 31-year-old chose New England. In addition to organization’s tradition, as well as his desire to play for head coach Mike Vrabel, Hollins was eager to once again team with offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. As a member of the Las Vegas Raiders in 2022 — during which McDaniels served as head coach — Hollins caught 57 passes for 690 yards with five touchdowns.
While he impressed Raider Nation with his statistical prowess, McDaniels’ style clearly inspired Hollins to lead by example. Once again united with his offensive guru, the North Carolina product is setting the standard in the Gillette Stadium weight room and on the practice fields on a daily basis. Although he encourages his competition to match his effort, he is diligent in his desire to never be outworked.
At his best, Hollins is an apt blocker, capable of making an impact in the run game as well as aiding in pass protection. At 6’4", 221-pounds, the Rockville, Virginia native also cuts an imposing figure that has made him a popular target in the red zone. Last season, as a member of the Buffalo Bills, Hollins reeled in 31 catches for 378 yards — 25 of which went for first downs — and five touchdowns.
Based on his contract, several Pats media pundits are considering Hollins a “lock” to earn a spot on the club’s 53-man roster this season. Though Vrabel has routinely declared no spot to be safe, the ex-Tar Heel’s work ethic is already endearing him to his new head coach. As such, Hollins’ skill set and eccentric personality and habits — which include walking around barefoot as much as possible, and eating without utensils — may help the man who has earned the nickname “Tarzan” continue to tame New England’s receivers room this season, and potentially beyond.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!