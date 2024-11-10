Patriots Make Seven Players Inactive vs. Bears
The New England Patriots are set to take on the Chicago Bears this afternoon in Week 10 NFL action.
With a 2-7 record, a win would feel very good for the Patriots. However, they are also on track to get the No. 1 overall pick, which would be a major plus as well.
That being said, the team will continue competing for wins. They will also be developing their young pieces and wins can go a long way towards helping team morale.
Ahead of today's game, New England has officially released their inactives list.
Among the players who will be inactive today are wide receiver Tyquan Thornton, quarterback Joe Milton III, safety Kyle Dugger, linebacker Christian Elliss, offensive lineman Tyrese Robinson, defensive tackle Eric Johnson, and defensive end Yannick Ngakoue.
Thankfully, most of the key players for the Patriots will be good to go. Drake Maye was off the injury report this week, which is great news.
Jerod Mayo and company have an opportunity to pick up a huge win. Fans will also enjoy the entertainment of watching Caleb Williams face off against Maye.
Both young quarterbacks look to be the real deal. They have shown of superstar potential and should put on a good show this afternoon.
Hopefully, New England will be able to come out of this week's game healthy. They have dealt with a lot of injuries throughout the season. A win and good healthy would be a perfect combination for today's game.
In order to come away with the win, the Patriots will need Maye and the offense to take care of the football. New England will also need its wide receivers to step up and put together a strong performance.
Defensively, the Patriots need to put pressure on Williams and take advantage of any missed throws that he makes.
All of that being said, the stage has been set for the game. It will be interesting to see how New England looks today.
