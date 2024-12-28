Patriots Playmaker Placed on IR
Outside of watching rookie quarterback Drake Maye, there hasn't been a whole lot to get excited about for New England Patriots this NFL season.
However, one of the most intriguing players to monitor has been cornerback Marcus Jones, who has the uncanny ability to play on both sides of the ball.
While Jones isn't exactly Travis Hunter, he is still very unique due to his rather impressive athleticism and versatility, so he has been fun to watch (even if he has only been used very sparingly on offense this year).
But unfortunately, Jones' 2024 campaign has come to an end.
The Patriots have announced that they have placed Jones on the injured reserve list as part of a series of roster moves that also included activating rookie offensive tackle Caedan Wallace.
Jones has been nursing a hip injury that ruled him out of action during New England's Week 16 loss to the Buffalo Bills.
In 14 games this season, the 26-year-old registered 58 tackles, an interception, a couple of fumble recoveries and 10 passes defended. He added one catch for 18 yards and a five-yard carry on the offensive end, and he also returned 26 punts for 386 yards.
It will certainly be interesting to see how the Pats deploy Jones in 2025, as there is no question that he has the ability to make things happen all over the field.
The Houston Cougars product was selected by the Patriots in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft and was actually named a First-Team All-Pro during his rookie season for his extaordinary work on special teams. He also added a receiving touchdown that year.
Since then, Jones has not been utilized a whole lot in New England's offense, but who knows what the future holds for the Baton Rouge, La. native.
