Patriots HC Addresses Release of Controversial Safety
In the days following the NFL's 53-man roster deadline, the New England Patriots released veteran safety Jabrill Peppers.
Peppers had been with the Patriots for the last three seasons and was known for being more of a physical player on the back-end. But, as new head coach Mike Vrabel has taken over and made adjustments in favor of a new defensive scheme, Peppers' role has lessened in favor of Craig Woodson and Jaylinn Hawkins. Flashing back to the present and he's now been released from New England.
Since being drafted in 2017, Peppers has been productive — recording 510 total tackles, six forced fumbles, five fumble recovers and 27 interceptions.
Perhaps it is for this reason that Vrabel made it a point to emphasize to the New England media that he has a lot of respect for Peppers despite his release.
"These things are tough decisions and I think that we're just trying to get it right," Vrabel said on releasing Peppers in Monday's press conference. "I have a lot of respect for Jabrill as a person and as a player and lately we felt like it was in the best interest in the team at this point was allowing him to have another opportunity elsewhere. There's a lot of things that go into these decisions and they're never easy. We're just trying to get it right collectively."
Most recently with the Pats in 2024, the University of Michigan alum posted 20 solo tackles and 20 assisted across six games played.
Vrabel also said that he thinks the safety has a good future in the league due to the passion Peppers brings on and off the field.
"I know that there's a personal side and a professional side; I talked about that with the players this morning," Vrabel also said at the presser. "And whether you agree with it or disagree, just try to respect it and move forward and continue to build the team and continue build the program ... I know that Jabrill will do good things in this league and outside of the field as well. He's a passionate player and I've got a lot of respect for him."
However this news also comes after Peppers was acquitted in his assault and battery trial back in January of this year.
But, the fact remains that Peppers is going on nine years in the league and has had over five head coaches and defensive coordinators. Clearly with this in mind — both Peppers and Vrabel believe there is a deserved-spot for him somewhere in the league.
