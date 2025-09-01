Former Patriots Defender Breaks Silence on Recent Release
The New England Patriots made a rather eye-catching roster cut in the days following the official 53-man cutdown date in the form of releasing tenured safety Jabrill Peppers.
Peppers, who had been with the Patriots for the past three seasons as a productive, physical piece in the back-end, inevitably found himself out of the mix as this New England defense transitions to a new defensive scheme under first-year head coach Mike Vrabel, compared to what was in store with previous units led by Bill Belichick and Jerod Mayo.
Throughout Patriots camp and preseason, Peppers saw his role diminished in favor of veteran Jaylinn Hawkins and rookie Craig Woodson– both viewed as stronger coverage safeties and better scheme fits to this year's system, compared to the role Peppers fills, who excels more in a downhill, run-stuffing safety.
Fast forward to now, and the Patriots and Peppers have since parted ways with just under a week to go until the 2025 season kicks off. But, for Peppers himself, it seems he doesn't quite see things the same way as the New England brass did upon his release.
Peppers took to his X account on the Monday following his release from New England, emphasizing that he feels he can be a versatile fit, regardless of what scheme the Patriots planned.
"Going on 9 years in this league. I’ve had 7 HCs & 6 DCs lol There is no scheme you can place me in where I won’t find a way to be effective," Peppers wrote.
Peppers has seen his fair share of systems and defensive units since being drafted in the first round in 2017, whether that be in New England, with the New York Giants, or with his first home in the Cleveland Browns, and has remained relatively stable throughout that timeframe. That's a wide range of experiences that certainly could prove to be helpful in a scheme overhaul like the Patriots enacted.
Peppers' best year of production may have come two years ago in New England in 2023, as he would make his presence felt as one of the top players in the NFL at his position. Peppers had 78 combined tackles, five TFLs, eight passes defended, and two interceptions to create a strong tandem in the back-end with Kyle Dugger. Last year did come with both injury and legal troubles to derail his campaign, but the talent still seemed apparent.
Now, the landscape of this safety room has shifted drastically upon Vrabel's arrival. Peppers is now the odd man out, Dugger has emerged in multiple trade rumors ahead of the year himself to make his New England future shaky moving forward, and Hawkins/Woodson appear to be the top candidates to run with the starting unit.
Time will tell whether the Patriots made the right call in cutting their former captain in Peppers, but considering his track record in the league, on paper, it looks like a decent-sized gamble to make less than one week before the 2025 campaign gets off and running.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!