Patriots' Mike Vrabel May Have Used the Jets
Mike Vrabel is the new head coach of the New England Patriots, which doesn't come as much of a surprise.
Vrabel's name was mentioned as a potential candidate for the Patriots before Jerod Mayo was even fired, so this is something that has been in the works.
The real kicker: Vrabel may have used the New York Jets in the process, as ESPN's Rich Cimini has connected the dots.
"It's interesting how Vrabel interviewed with the Jets on Jan. 3 and, two days later, the Patriots fired Mayo the moment the season ended. Well played, Mr. Vrabel," Cimini posted on X.
Vrabel clearly wanted the job in New England all along, so it is entirely possible that he used the Jets as a power play in order to push his way to Foxborough.
The former Tennessee Titans head coach spent the 2024 NFL season as an assistant with the Cleveland Browns.
He coached the Titans for six years between 2018 and 2023, going 54-45 and leading Tennessee to a pair of AFC South division titles and three playoff appearances.
Vrabel's crowning achievement in Music City came during the 2019-20 campaign, when he guided the Titans all the way to the AFC Championship Game.
Of course, the 49-year-old also had a 14-year playing career as a linebacker, with eight of those years coming with the Pats between 2001 and 2008.
During that time, Vrabel helped the Patriots win three Super Bowl championships. He also made a Pro Bowl appearance in 2007 after racking up 77 tackles and 12.5 sacks.
Vrabel also played for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Kansas City Chiefs.
New England has gone 4-13 in each of the last two seasons and has missed the playoffs four of the last five campaigns, a rather steep fall from grace for a franchise that has won six Super Bowl titles since the turn of the century.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!