Patriots Named Landing Spot for Seahawks Superstar WR
As the 2024 NFL trade deadline continues approaching, the New England Patriots have been linked to potentially buying at certain positions. While they could also trade away some pieces, they might be open to acquire talent if the right deal presents itself.
One of the main positions that they would have interest in buying talent is at wide receiver.
Now, a name has come up that they are being urged to consider.
Jordy McElroy of Patriots Wire has suggested that DK Metcalf would be a perfect trade target for the Patriots.
"The dream scenario would be the Patriots landing an elite No. 1 receiving target like DK Metcalf. If Metcalf becomes available, you can rest assured the Patriots won’t be the only team desperately inquiring about his services. However, they might have the best offer on the table," McElroy wrote.
Metcalf would be an awesome acquisition if they were able to pull something off to get him. However, the cold hard truth is that it would take a lot for the Seattle Seahawks to move him.
At just 26 years old, Metcalf still has a lot of time left in his prime. He would be a legitimate No. 1 wide receiver that New England could build around alongside rookie quarterback Drake Maye.
So far this season with the Seahawks, he has played in seven games. In those appearances, he has caught 35 passes for 568 yards and three touchdowns. Those numbers show just how big of an impact player he is capable of being.
Maye has already shown superstar potential in his first season. The Patriots need to do everything in their power to give him as much support as they can.
Bringing in a star wideout like Metcalf would be exactly the kind of help that Maye needs.
It would be weird to see Metcalf in New England. He has become a face of Seattle and seeing him anywhere else would be strange. That being said, he would completely change the outlook for the Patriots' offense.
Expect to hear a lot of rumors about New England in the coming days. Metcalf may not end up being available, but if the Seahawks are open to a move the Patriots should give them a call and see what it would take.
