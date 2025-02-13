Patriots Predicted to Make Shocking Trade for Raiders Superstar
The New England Patriots have probably the worst set of skill position players in football, and they also have a horrendous offensive line.
You would then think that the Patriots would focus most of their efforts rectifying their offense in the coming months.
However, Cory Woodroof of USA Today feels that New England's biggest offseason move may very well come on the defensive side of the ball.
Woodroof is predicting that the Pats will swing a blockbuster trade for Las Vegas Raiders superstar Maxx Crosby, satisfying their dire need for an elite pass rusher.
"The Raiders are in full rebuild mode, as much as the franchise might not want to admit it. Crosby is one of the league’s best pass-rushers, and it’s possible Las Vegas will send him elsewhere this offseason," Woodroof wrote. "The Patriots could use a player of Crosby’s caliber on their defense to help the Mike Vrabel/Drake Maye era take flight. New England could really use Crosby going forward, and the team has plenty of cap space to pay him what he’s worth for the years to come."
The Patriots own the No. 4 overall pick in the NFL Draft, so if they did attempt to trade for Crosby, you would assume that their first-round draft choice would be the centerpiece of the deal.
Crosby has two years remaining on his contract, so the Raiders have leverage here. They really don't have to trade him, and the 27-year-old has shown no signs of wanting out.
As a result, New England would have to pony up in order to bag the four-time Pro Bowler.
Crosby is coming off of a 2024 campaign in which he registered 45 tackles, 7.5 sacks and five forced fumbles. He missed five games due to injuries.
The Eastern Michigan product has logged three double-digit sack seasons since entering the league as a fourth-round draft pick in 2019.
