Patriots Release Veteran CB
FOXBOROUGH, MA. — The New England Patriots have made an adjustment to their crowded, yet talented depth chart at cornerback.
The Pats, as first reported by KPRC2’s Aaron Wilson, have released veteran defensive back Tre Avery. New England claimed Avery off waivers from the San Francisco 49ers on Aug. 5, just three days in advance of their preseason opener against the Washington Commanders at Gillette Stadium.
In the aftermath of second-year cornerback Marcellas Dial suffering a season-ending ACL tear , the Pats attempted to add depth to their cornerback group by claiming Avery. The 28-year-old was released by San Francisco on Aug. 4. The 5’11”, 185-pound defensive back originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent out of Rutgers with the Tennessee Titans in 2022. Avery began the 2024 season on the Titans’ practice squad before being signed to the game day roster in October. He was released by Tennessee in December and claimed off waivers by San Francisco. Overall, he has played in 38 games with five starts and has 54 total tackles, 11 passes-defensed and 11 special teams tackles.
The Patriots' cornerback depth chart has been among the most watched areas of the roster throughout training camp and the preseason.
Led by second-team All-Pro Christian Gonzalez, New England bolstered their prowess at the position by signing veteran Carlton Davis III this offseason. New England’s depth chart also features incumbents Marcus Jones, Alex Austin, Isaiah Bolden, free agent additions D.J. James, Miles Battle, Jordan Polk, Brandon Crossley and rookie Kobee Minor heading into the start of the 2025 NFL season.
Still, the positional group has had its share of health-related absences. Gonzalez has yet to practice since suffering a leg injury in late July, and did not participate in either of New England’s Davis has been dealing with an undisclosed injury, which has limited him to sporadic participation in camp practices and out of the team’s season-opener against the Washington Commanders on Aug. 8. Davis did play in New England’s victory over the Minnesota Vikings in preseason game 2.
The Patriots will close out the preseason by traveling to East Rutherford, NJ for a battle with the New York Giants on Thursday. New England dominated the Commanders, earning a 48-18 victory in their preseason opener. The Pats then bested the Vikings 20-12 at U.S. Bank Stadium last Satruday. Should New England defeat the Giants, they will achieve the fifth perfect preseason in franchise history — joining 2001, 2003, 1981 and 1978.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!