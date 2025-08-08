Patriots Reveal Preseason Inactives vs. Commanders
The New England Patriots get the motions of their preseason off and running on Friday night, facing the Washington Commanders on their home field for their first of three preliminary contests before the regular season kicks off.
However, as with most NFL preseason games, the Patriots will have multiple names on the roster slated to be inactive for the action, and this time around, for New England, a few noteworthy veterans will be out of the fold against Washington.
Here's the full list of players not in uniform for the Patriots vs. the Commanders:
CB Christian Gonzalez
OLB Harold Landry
CB Carlton Davis
WR Stefon Diggs
OLB K'Lavon Chaisson
LB Jahlani Tavai
OT Vederian Lowe
G Sidy Sow
OT Caedan Wallace
OT Morgan Moses
WR Kendrick Bourne
DT Christian Barmore
Multiple starters and impact players of note that won't be in uniform, but perhaps the biggest of the bunch is none other than star cornerback Christian Gonzalez.
The Patriots' corner recently suffered a minor left leg injury in camp that's kept him out of the recent practice action, and now will sideline him for their preseason debut, even though it's nothing expected to derail his availability for the regular season. He'll be joined on the bench by New England's other projected starting corner, Carlton Davis Jr., who's also been dealing with an undisclosed injury in training camp.
On the offensive end, the Patriots will be without two veteran wideouts in the form of Stefon Diggs and Kendrick Bourne. Even while Diggs is back to practice and looking ready for Week One of this season, still being less than a calendar year removed from his ACL tear last season, New England has opted to take the safe approach for their offseason signing, keeping him out of the lineup for Friday.
However, despite a few scratches, the Patriots will still be seeing a few reps out of their starting quarterback Drake Maye, a first in-game look at their first round tackle Will Campbell, and of course, the first time seeing head coach Mike Vrabel in a headset on New England's sideline as their head coach–– which should be more than enough reason for fans to tune in.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!