Patriots' Rhamondre Stevenson Responds After Multiple Fumbles
New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson is shaking his head after fumbling twice in the team's 21-14 loss against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Stevenson had four carries, fumbling two of them, for 18 yards. This led to the Patriots turning to rookie second-round pick TreVeyon Henderson later in the game.
Stevenson spoke about his fumbling issues in a postgame interview.
"I got to do everything I need to do to hold the ball. So I'll be taking every approach that is needed," Henderson said. "The same thing, just attack practice like I do each and every day. Just have ball security at the top of my mind right now."
The two-fumble game comes just a week after Stevenson ran the ball 11 times for 54 yards and caught five passes for 88 yards. Stevenson is very talented, which makes this fumbling issue even more annoying.
Running backs can only be effective if they are scoring for the team on the offensive side of the ball. If they cough up the football and give it to the opposing defense, their impact becomes obsolete.
On top of the fact that Stevenson is fumble-prone, the Patriots have a talented rookie in Henderson, who has proven to be effective when given the opportunity.
"The biggest thing with times like this, is that it's easy to stick together when times are good, but when times are bad, that's when you learn about how tight the connections that we're making are. ... We got to embrace this," Henderson said postgame. "Things aren't always going to go our way, but we got to learn from this and learn from our mistakes but also move forward."
In the first play of the preseason, Henderson scored a touchdown. When the ball is in his hands, good things happen.
Henderson had 11 carries for 28 yards against the Steelers, but the more reps he gets, the better off he will become. The Patriots need to give him the rock when the team plays the Carolina Panthers in Week 4 in a winnable game.
