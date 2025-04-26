Patriots Select Washington State WR in NFL Draft
The New England Patriots have brought in a new pairing for Drake Maye in the passing game on day two of the draft.
With the 69th-overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the New England Patriots have selected Washington State wide receiver Kyle Williams.
The Washington State product continues the Patriots' trend of heavily prioritizing the offensive side of the ball early in this year's class. First, New England added upfront with LSU's Will Campbell and in the backfield with Ohio State's TreVeyon Henderson, and now, the receiving room gets another piece in Williams.
Williams, a 5-foot-11 receiver, has some interesting traits as a speedy and shifty option in the passing game, also with deep-ball, explosive ability. He ran a 4.40 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine, and pairs that quickness with nice upside as a route runner.
During his last season with the Cougars, he put together 70 catches, 1,198 yards, and 14 touchdowns to stand out as the top weapon in the Washington State offense for the 2024 campaign.
Williams will join a receiver room headlined by Stefon Diggs, Pop Douglas, and Kendrick Bourne as the likely top targets in the offense, but should compete in the depth chart with New England's additions from last draft in Ja'Lynn Polk and Javon Baker, and even others like Mack Hollins and Kayshon Boutte, if he remains on the roster past lingering trade rumors..
After many years of the Patriots seemingly lacking an emphasis on the receiver position, this offseason and now draft have shown a major shift in tune during Mike Vrabel's first year on the job. Williams is now the latest to join the mix as another fresh playmaker in the New England offense for 2025 and beyond.
