Patriots CB Ranked in NFL Top 100
New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez continues to earn his well-deserved reputation as one of the NFL top defensive backs.
Now, he is being recognized as one of the league’s best players.
Gonzalez, on Thursday, was revealed as number 84 in the NFL Top 100 Players of 2025. In doing so, the Oregon product became the first Patriot to be named to this season’s rankings.
Though being names to the NFL’s list is intrinsically an honor within itself, Gonzalez’s resume may help to make the case that he may be ranked too low.
After being selected No. 17 overall by New England in 2023, the 6’1” 205-pound cornerback was off to a stellar start to his pro career — earning defensive rookie of the month honors for September. Unfortunately, his rookie campaign was cut short after jamming his shoulder in a tackle attempt. He ultimately suffered a torn shoulder labrum, for which he underwent offseason surgery to repair. Gonzalez’s injury history likely played a role in his choosing to incorporate Pilates into his conditioning program this season.
Despite his injury, Gonzalez returned to the field in 2024 determined to emerge as one of the league’s top defensive backs. He finished the season with 59 combined tackles (50 solo), 11 pass breakups, two interceptions, one fumble recovery, and a touchdown in 16 games and 16 starts. He received an overall grade of 76.0 from Pro Football Focus, which ranked at number 21 of 222 qualifying cornerbacks. For his efforts, Gonzalez earned second-team All-Pro honors in essentially his first full season on the NFL.
Heading into 2025, Gonzalez will be surrounded by a new supporting cast in the secondary — including free agent additions Carlton Davis III and Marcus Epps. He will also be playing for his third coach in as many seasons. Despite having praised both Bill Belichick and Jerod Mayo for their respective contributions to his development, the Carrollton, Texas native is already noticing a bit of a “difference” in new coach Mike Vrabel's coaching style, and he is adapting to it quickly.
Once again expected to be New England’s top cornerback, Gonzalez’s value is as much about adaptability and athleticism as it is statistical competence. He is well-sized, with the height and length to match up against opposing teams’ top receivers on the outside. In a game setting, Gonzalez is arguably at his best in man coverage. However, his ability to maintain eye contact with the quarterback makes him a potential asset in zone. As such, he appears poised to make life difficult for opposing quarterbacks — especially those who underestimate his abilities.
Thanks to the NFL placing him among their elite players, few [if any] would be wise to take the chance of misjudging his prowess in 2025 and beyond.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!