Patriots Snap Count vs. Saints Reveal Big Day for Receivers
As the New England Patriots continue to savor their 25-19 victory over the New Orleans Saints in Week 6, they will certainly take stock into their performance on both sides of the ball.
The Pats were undoubtedly pleased with their effort in all three phases, allowing them to secure their third straight victory. However, there are plenty of areas in which they will look to build upon as well as seek improvement. Though game-film analysis will be the main focus, a look at playing time may assist the Pats in helping to devise effective strategies moving forward.
Here is a look at the Patriots offensive and defensive snap counts from their win in Week 6.
OFFENSE
On offense, the Pats overall snap count was 64 versus the Saints.
Offense Observations:
The Patriots had six players align for every snap on offense: quarterback Drake Maye and the entire starting offensive line consisting of rookie left tackle Will Campbell, left guard Jared Wilson, center Garrett Bradbury, right guard Michael Onwenu and right tackle Morgan Moses.
New England’s running game continued its struggles in Week 6, collectively rushed for 73 yards. Starter Rhamondre Stevenson (46 snaps) carried the ball 13 times for 18 yards, while rookie TreVeyon Henderson (19 snaps) compiled 27 yards on nine attempts. Quarterback Drake Maye also logged 28 yards on the ground, as well. Terrell Jennings, who was elevated from the practice squad for this matchup, did not align on any offensive snaps, while taking part on only seven plays on special teams.
New England’s receivers helped Maye carry the Pats offense against the Saints. Third-year wideout Kayshon Boutte led the way by aligning on 43 snaps. He finished the day with an impressive five catches for 93 yards and two touchdowns. Two-time All Pro Stefon Diggs logged 38 snaps while veteran Mack Hollins played on 35. DeMario Douglas maximized his 16 snaps, having compiled 71 yards on three catches — including an impressive 53-yard touchdown in the first quarter.
In his long-awaited pro debut, undrafted rookie receiver Efton Chism, III lined up for two final kneel-downs in the closing moments of the fourth quarter. He also aligned on 12 special teams snaps. Chism did not register any statistics.
DEFENSE
On defense the Pats overall snap count was 56 versus the Saints.
Defense Observations
New England’s defense saw three players align on every Week 6 snap: linebacker Robert Spillane, safety Craig Woodson and safety Kyle Dugger. Just one week removed from lining up for only one play, aginast the Buffalo Bills, Dugger logged all 56 as an injury replacement for Jaylinn Hawkins. The Pats veteran settled into coverage after allowing a 53-yard reception to Saints receiver Chris Olave on New Orleans’ opening drive.
Marcus Jones continues to increase his value as the Pats’ third cornerback. The Houston product aligned on 38 snaps — which puts him at playing on 76 percent on the season. Jones has become a high-performing cornerback — and thus a complete football player — in his first season as a team captain. Jones finished the day with five tackles, three pass deflections and one sack — the first of his first career, in the fourth quarter when he took down Saints’ quarterback Spencer Rattler for a three-yard loss to force a field goal.
Defensve tackle Milton Williams, who was a late addition to New England’s injury report due to illness, aligned on a season-low 33 snaps. Williams, as later reported by MassLive, was suffering from a fever in excess of 100 degrees just 24 hours before kickoff, and required intravenous hydration prior to game time. The Patriots prized free agent finished the game with two total tackles.
