Patriots Get Star WR Against Titans
With their Week 7 matchup against the Tennessee Titans set to kick off at Nissan Stadium, the New England Patriots are hoping to continue their winning ways heading into Week 8.
The Patriots (4-2) enter this matchup on the heels of an impressive 25-19 victory over the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome. Conversely, Tennessee (1-5) dropped its Week 6 contest against the Las Vegas Raiders by a score of 20-10 at Allegiant Stadium.
With just over an hour until the 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff, the Patriots and Titans have released their lists of inactives:
PATRIOTS INACTIVES:
S Jaylinn Hawkins
CB Charles Woods
LB Anfernee Jennings
DE Eric Gregory
G Caedan Wallace
QB Tommy DeVito (3rd QB)
What it means for the Patriots:
Though he was listed as questionable heading into Week 7, Diggs is set to suit up in Music City. The 31-year-old appeared on the week’s final two injury reports with a chest injury. Yet, he is seemingly set to anchor the Patriots’ current pass catching group against Tennessee.
On the season, the two-time All-Pro leads New England’s receivers with 32 catches for 387 yards. His sure hands, ability to accelerate and precision route-running provide the team with a talent which has eluded them in recent seasons. While Maye is expected to spread the ball throughout his stable of pass-catchers, Diggs should find success against both zone concepts, or when matched in man coverage opposite cornerbacks L’Jarius Sneed, Jalyn Armour-Davis and nickel corner Roger McCreary.
New England’s top pass rusher, Harold Landry III, entered this matchup as questionable due to an ankle injury. Yet, he was a full participant for the team’s final Week 7 practice. The former Titan has been a productive fit within Vrabel’s defensive scheme in New England. Landry fits the mold of a smaller, athletic linebackers, capable of relentlessly pursuing the quarterback. Through the first six games of the season, Landry has compiled 22 total tackles, six tackles-for-loss, one forced fumble and a team-leading 4.5 sacks.
Should Landry be hampered by his injury, the Pats are like to turn to defensive Keion White to take on additional snaps. In four games, the Georgia Tech product has compiled five total tackles. White was out for the Pats’ Week 6 victory over the Saints in New Orleans last weekend.
Among the most notable players ruled out for Week 7 is safety Jaylinn Hawkins — one of New England’s most reliable defensive backs. Though the Pats’ first five games, Hawkins has compiled 23 tackles, one interception, one pass deflection, and 1.5 sacks. He was unsurprisingly a sporadic participant in practice this week after missing New England’s Week 6 win in New Orleans. He left the Pats’ Week 4 contest against the Carolina Panthers with a hamstring injury just before halftime after suffering a hamstring injury and did not return for the remainder of the game.
TITANS INACTIVES:
WR Calvin Ridley
OL Blake Hance
LB Arden Key
WR Bryce Oliver
CB Samuel Womack III
T Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson
DL C.J. Ravenell
