Patriots Took Advantage Of Lazy Titans Defense
With the New England Patriots trailing by a field goal, they looked to stretch the field going into the halftime break. With the Tennessee Titans nursing a 13-10 lead in Week 7, quarterback Drake Maye took a snap from shotgun and launched it to a wide open Kayshon Boutte for a touchdown, and his third in the last two games.
According to Boutte, the reason why he was so wide open was because of how he was being defended.
"Lazy Cornerback Play, Lazy Safety Play."
"It felt good, something we worked on all week — big throw, big catch," Boutte said postgame. "We took advantage of lazy cornerback play, lazy safety play, and (it was) just a big play."
Boutte may be being a tad harsh, but he isn't too far off. The third year wide receiver was so wide open down the seam and busted past any coverage the Titans decided to throw at the Patriots' offense. That's been a consistent trend that New England has been able to pick apart during its four-game winning run, with Maye being able to connect with his pass catchers deep down the field. The team has adjusted to how coverages will defend them, and are repping it in practice each week.
"There’s not too many opportunities like that where it’s just wide open, you and the ball," Boutte said. "It’s one of those plays you’ve got to make. You don’t want to come back after the game and be like, 'Damn, I should’ve had that.'"
Kayshon Boutte Continues To Impress
Boutte has now found the end zone four times, setting a new career high. After being taken late in the 2023 draft out of LSU, he struggled to get on the field and contribute as a rookie. Last year, with Jerod Mayo as his head coach, he showed flashes of his talent.
This has been the year where he explodes onto the scene — winning jump ball battles outside the numbers and making an imprint on his new head coach.
"I think he communicates better," Mike Vrabel said this week. "(I) think he's a better communicator, whether that's anything that he has to deal with outside of work or outside of football family or just talking in the building. I think that's improved, just his communication. He's a pretty personal, private guy. I think that as he begins to trust us more, trust Todd (Downing), myself or any of the coaches, that that's gotten better. And then he's worked extremely hard."
Boutte now holds an impressive stat line that would pop on the back of his football card after seven games. The wideout has 20 catches for 356 yards to go with his team-leading four scores.
