Patriots' Trade Deadline Priority Revealed
With the New England Patriots leading the AFC East at 6-2, and sitting in second place in the entire conference, a potential trade deadline acquisition could pay major dividends down the stretch for a team looking for its first postseason win since 2018.
So, should the Patriots make a move for someone on the trade block? According to a recent report, the team is considering the idea. ESPN's Mike Reiss reporting on Sunday that New England would like to add an addition along the defensive front ahead of the Nov. 4 trade deadline. Reiss wrote that adding a veteran behind starters K'Lavon Chaisson and Harold Landry would be a top priority for a team already stocked with talent along the edges.
"Landry and Chaisson have combined for 10 sacks, while backups Keion White, Anfernee Jennings and Elijah Ponder have combined for zero," Reiss wrote. "And the Patriots have just two running backs on their roster (Rhamondre Stevenson and TreVeyon Henderson), an issue they've managed by elevating Terrell Jennings from the practice squad for games the past three weeks."
"But Jennings now must either be permanently moved to the 53-man roster or remain on the practice squad because he has reached the maximum number of elevations. Stevenson's ball-security struggles (three lost fumbles this season) and the inexperience of Henderson (rookie) and Jennings (2024 undrafted free agent) make running back a potential target for New England."
Which Defensive Ends May Be on the Move?
With edge rushers being a need for New England, a few names continued to pop up on social media as possible trade pieces. Miami's Jaelan Phillips and Chop Robinson are interesting players, but an intra-division trade would seem unlikely. So would the Cincinnati Bengals sending Trey Hendrickson to town after an offseason filled with ups and downs.
Other players — like Tennessee's Arden Key and New York's Kayvon Thibodeaux — would help add a burst of speed off the edges, but may cost a pretty penny in draft value to get. Lucky for New England, the team has plenty of capital to move for a possible trade. But their head coach won't make a move unless they feel comfortable with all aspects of the trade.
"As far as the roster, any opportunities that we have to improve it — whether that's the practice squad or the 53-man roster — we'll always try to do that," Mike Vrabel said earlier in the week.
The Patriots currently have a few players on the outside of the depth chart looking in. Anfernee Jennings has been tossed around as a possible name on the move come the deadline, while Keion White continually trends down and was a healthy scratch against Cleveland. For the Patriots to make a move, it may also involve throwing in another player who's role as become limited this season.
