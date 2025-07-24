Patriots Training Camp Notebook: DeMario Douglas Impresses
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The first day was so nice, the New England Patriots decided to do it twice.
The Pats returned to the practice fields for day two of training camp practices in Foxborough. Under partly sunny skies, New England continues to put in the work as they progress for the 2025 season.
Here are some of the highlights of the second day of Pats Training Camp practices:
Roll Call:
For the second straight day, receiver Ja’Lynn Polk was absent from the practice fields due to what has previously been reported as “minor muscle tightness.” Polk is expected to remain “day-to-day.”
Cornerback Carlton Davis and defensive lineman Jahvaree Ritzie were also among Thursday’s non-participants. Davis began camp on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list, but was activated to participate in Wednesday’s session.
Receiver Mack Hollins, offensive lineman Vederian Lowe and tight end Austin Hooper are currently on PUP, while safety Josh Minkins remains on NFI.
Defensive tackle Christian Barmore was a limited participant in team drills. Barmore is nearly one year removed from being diagnosed with blood clots in his lungs, which caused him to miss 13 games last season.
Quarterback Snapshot:
While the previous day’s focus remained more broad in stroke, Patriots starting quarterback Drake Maye appeared intent on improving on his short passing game. The Pats places an emphasis on screens and swing passes on first downs. In addition to training Maye for neutralizing pressure, Patriots coaches also hope the short game can beat the blitz and help reduce his chances of committing early-season interceptions. New England’s starter got off to a hot start, completing his first 10-of-10 in team drills. Maye fumbled once and took a would-be sack at the hands of defender Harold Landry. He finished the day having completed 14-of-15 passes.
Rebounding from a shaky performance on Wednesday, backup Joshua Dobbs completed 9-of-12. Dobbs was more accurate in the short passing drills. However, he did attempt a deeper throw along the sideline intended for receiver Javon Baker, which fell incomplete.
Ben Wooldridge continues to impress with his accuracy and seemingly-aggressive approach. The undrafted rookie completed 4-of-6 passes, testing both his short game and deep ball acumen. His best ball was thrown toward the end of the day’s session, in which he found receiver Demeer Blackumsee on a deep in-cut over cornerback Brandon Crossley.
Offense Observations:
At the conclusion of Thursday’s practice, several players confirmed that New England’s offensive objective was gaining positive yards on first down, while avoiding penalties and negative plays. Accordingly, the team focused heavily on short passes. Veteran Stefon Diggs once again showcased his agility while catching two passes from Maye. Running back Rhamondre Stevenson hauled in three.
Receiver DeMario Douglas took center stage on Thursday, catching three passes — including the consensus “play of the day.” Reserve Joshua Dobbs hit Douglas along the sideline, in which he high-pointed the football, went up and over cornerback Marcellas Dial and landed in-bounds. Douglas deservedly indulged in a bit of a victory dance, much to the delight of the fans in attendance.
Rookie Jared Wilson continues to be a man to watch along the offensive line. The former Georgia Bulldog once again earned first-team looks at both center and left guard. It appears that New England is giving strong consideration to using Wilson as an option at both positions.
Center Garrett Bradbury and left guard Cole Strange remained the top options at their respective positions — getting reps with the first-team offense led by Maye. Second-year lineman Caedan Wallace received looks at guard, and could become a swing option at the position in short order.
Defense Observations:
While Barmore limited, reserve defensive tackle Jeremiah Pharms made the most of his additional reps. When Maye attempted to find Kendrick Bourne open over the middle, Pharms knocked the ball down at the line. His experience in playing with Barmore, as well as in place of him last season, may give him the inside track on earning a reserve role this season.
Newcomer Milton Williams and third-year defender Keion White aligned along the interior of the defensive line, applying continuous pressure on the quarterback. Their pressure helped facilitate would-be sacks from linebacker Harold Landry, defensive end Bradyn Swinson, hybrid linebacker Marte Mapu and one credited to the team.
With Carlton Davis sidelined, cornerbacks Alex Austin and Marcellas Dial helped complete the Pats’ defensive backfield on Thursday. Each player showcased his respective abilities to both track the football and remain in step with opposing receivers. Austin’s experience allowed him to consistently follow-through, helping him make his case for a roster spot early in camp.
Kickers Work Kicks Off:
The Patriots had their first full-team field-goal work of this season’s camp, as observed by ESPN’s Mike Reiss. Sixth-round pick Andy Borregales and former practice squad incumbent John Parker Romo each took four kicks from an estimated distance of 30-50 yards.
Borregales connected on 3 of 4, with his one miss sailing wide left from a distance of approximately 50 yards. Romo made all four of his attempts.
Next Up:
The Patriots will return to the practice fields on Friday morning for day three of training camp practices. The session is set to begin at 10:15am ET and will be open to the public.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!