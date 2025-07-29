Patriots' Major Offseason Addition Injured at Training Camp
The New England Patriots entered the offseason knowing they needed to fix their offensive line in order to keep quarterback Drake Maye upright in his sophomore campaign.
The Patriots' offensive line was probably the worst in all of football last year, and none of the different combinations and permutations they employed seemed to work.
Well, New England has been hard at work addressing the issue over the last several months, making some notable free-agent signings while also selecting Will Campbell with the fourth overall pick of the NFL Draft.
One of the Pats' key additions was center Garrett Bradbury, who they signed on a two-year, $9.5 million contract back in March. Bradbury was expected to stabilize the interior of the Patriots' offensive line, especially after serving as a starter for each of his first six NFL seasons with the Minnesota Vikings.
Unfortunately, Bradbury appeared to suffer an injury in training camp on Tuesday, as Mark Daniels of Mass Live has reported that the 30-year-old was seen limping off the field toward the trainers at the end of practice.
It would obviously be a significant blow if Bradbury were lost for an extended period of time, as he was one of the main reasons why everyone felt New England was much improved in the trenches heading into 2025.
Bradbury was originally selected by the Vikings with the 18th overall pick of the 2019 NFL Draft and ultimately established himself as a crucial member of Minnesota's offensive line unit.
Has the North Carolina State product lived up to expectations? Maybe not, as he has been a bit inconsistent throughout his NFL career and posted a rather pedestrian 62.1 overall grade at Pro Football Focus in 2024, but Bradbury remains better than anything else the Pats had to offer in the middle of their offensive line previously.
Hopefully, Bradbury is just fine.
