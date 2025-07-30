Patriots Release Former Bengals RB
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — In the wake of their seventh day of training camp practices, the New England Patriots have made a series of roster moves in preparation for the fast-approaching start of the 2025 NFL season.
New England, per the NFL wire and confirmed by Patriots Media, announced the signing of tight ends Tyler Davis and Cole Fotheringham, as well as center Alec Lindstrom. In corresponding transactions, offensive tackle Yasir Durant has been waived-injured, while receiver Demeer Blankumsee and running back Trayveon Williams have been released.
Williams, perhaps the most high-profile name among New England’s mid-week roster casualties, was signed by New England as a free agent in May. The 5’8”, 206-pound running back, has spent the last six seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals after originally joining the team as a sixth-round draft pick in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Texas A&M. He has played in 68 regular season games and has 62 rushing attempts for 307 yards and 15 receptions for 74 yards. He has also returned 33 kicks for 743 yards. Last season, he played in all 17 games for the Bengals mostly on special teams. The 27-year-old as facing an uphill battle to compete for a roster spot, behind fellow backs Rhamondre Stevenson, TreVeyon Henderson, Antonio Gibson and Lan Larison on the team’s depth chart.
Durant signed with the Patriots as a free agent in late June. Listed at 6’6” and 331 pounds, Durant was a left tackle in college, starting 33 games at the position over his three seasons at Missouri. He originally joined the NFL with the Kansas City Chiefs as an undrafted free agent in 2020 . He appeared in 11 games as a rookie, making one start at right guard in Week 17. Durant was traded to New England for a 2022 seventh-round pick in September 2021. The Philadelphia native appeared in seven games for the Patriots in 2021, making one start. In total, he took 95 offensive snaps for New England, logging one fumble recovery. He was ultimately waived by the Pats during final roster cuts in August 2022. After one-year stints with both the New Orleans Saints in 2022 and Denver Broncos in 2023, Durant signed with the UFL’s DC Defenders in 2024. During his two seasons in the Nation’s capital, Durant became a mainstay along their offensive line. He helped the team to a 6–4 record in 2025, culminating in a 58–34 victory over the Michigan Panthers in the UFL Championship Game. He was named to the 2025 All-UFL Team.
Davis originally entered the NFL as a sixth-round draft pick of the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Georgia Tech. The 6’5’ 252-pound tight end, was released by Jacksonville at the end of training camp in 2021 and was signed by Indianapolis to the practice squad. Davis was signed by the Green Bay Packers off the Indianapolis practice squad in Sept. 2021. Overall, the 28-year-old has played in 39 games with one start and has 8 receptions for 61 yards. Davis spent the last two seasons on the Packerspractice squad.
Fotheringham began his NFL journey as a rookie free agent with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2022 out of Utah. The 6’4”, 245-pounder, spent his first two seasons (2022-23) on the Raiders practice squad before being elevated for two games late in the season. Fotheringham was released by Las Vegas at the end of the 2024 training camp and spent time during the year on the practice squads of both Houston and Las Vegas. Fotheringham was signed by Denver on May 12, 2025 but was released in early June.
Lindstrom spent the last two springs playing for the Memphis Showboats of the UFL. The 6’3” 300-pound lineman, is a native of Dudley, Ma. and played college football at Boston College. He originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with the Dallas Cowboys in 2022 and spent the season on the practice squad. After being released by Dallas after training camp in 2023, he spent the spring of 2024 with the Memphis Showboats. Lindstrom signed with the Los Angeles Rams in August 2024. However, he was released before the start of the regular season. Lindstrom was signed by the New York Jets practice squad in October and then signed to the 53-man roster on Oct. 31. He made his NFL debut on special teams vs. the Houston Texans. He was released by the Jets in November. He is expected to provide depth along the interior of the offensive line in response to proposed starter Garrett Bradbury having suffered an injury during Tuesday’s practice.
Blankumsee was signed by New England as a rookie free agent out of Memphis in May. The 5’10” 192-pound receiver began his college career at Toledo (2020-22), before transferring to Memphis for his final two seasons. Blankumsee aligned mostly with the third-team offense during the first week of training camp.
