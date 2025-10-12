Patriots Undrafted WR Eyes NFL Debut
Undrafted rookie wide receiver Efton Chism III has officially been listed as active for the first time this season and in his career. Chism has been a healthy scratch through the first five games, with the New England Patriots and new head coach Mike Vrabel having previously been rocking with five receivers. The decision to activate him comes ahead of the Patriots' Week 6 matchup on the road at the New Orleans Saints.
Patriots.com is reporting that it is likely Chism could see his NFL debut at Caesars Superdome, with a potential role on kickoff returns as one area where he might especially contribute.
Chism was one of eight wide receivers to make the initial 53-man roster. The previously current active wide receivers listed on the roster were Kayshon Boutte, Stefon Diggs, DeMario Douglas, Mack Hollins and Kyle Williams.
The most recent inactives list also revealed that cornerback Christian Gonzalez and defensive tackle Milton Williams — who were listed as questionable on the injury report — are officially active for play against New Orleans as well.
Chism previously played for Eastern Washington ahead of joining the Patriots' roster. While with the Eagles, the WR was an All-Big Sky First Team selection in addition to an AP All-American First Team selection. He finished his collegiate career with 3,852 career receiving yards and 37 career touchdowns.
This latest development from the Patriots comes after Chism was an absolute star for the Pats this preseason. The 5'10, 198-pound receiver caught for 121 yards across 12 receptions, also scoring two touchdowns. The Eastern Washington alum signed with the Pats as a free agent back in May for a record-breaking $259,000 guaranteed within a three-year, $2.99 million contract.
Chism was coached under head coach Aaron Best at Eastern Washington. The coach has accomplished a 2010 FCS National Championship in addition to a 2018 FCS National Championship runner-up finish.
Wideout Stefon Diggs is currently looked at as WR1, but fans have been very vocal about wanting to see Chism play across social media.
Chism's previously said his reaction to finding out he made the final 53-man roster was a bit emotional for him.
"Sitting down, you always get a little bit of butterflies and then he told me that I made the team," Chism said of when he received the news. "Huge blessing, huge honor and I'm so thankful just for the opportunity from the Patriots' organization and I'm just excited to get to work."
Fans Elated at Possible Efton Chism III Debut
With the previously mentioned fans yearning for a chance at watching Chism play on the field, reactions to him being activated have been as swift as they've been elated.
"RIZZ EM WITH THE CHISM," said one fan.
"There is a God," said Pats Planet Media.
"Probably for return duties now AG is hurt, might get like 3-4 chances on offense now that Diggs is playing primarily slot," another pointed out.
In short — fans who previously called for the Pats to "release the Chism" are likely going to get their wish while watching the matchup against the Saints.
