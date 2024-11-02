Patriots Urged to Add Vikings Young Star
The 2024 NFL trade deadline is right around the corner and the New England Patriots have been talked about a lot as a team that could make a few moves.
While most of the speculated moves surrounding the Patriots have to do with them trading their own talent, there have been reports that they could look to add talent ahead of the deadline as well.
If New England does decide to pursue adding talent, there is one position they should target above all others.
At this point in time, the Patriots have to try to add a true No. 1 wide receiver for rookie quarterback Drake Maye. He needs help and New England has to invest aggressively to get him that help.
With that in mind, there are a few options that the Patriots could look to pursuing at the deadline. It's more likely that they will target a wideout in free agency, an offseason trade, or the 2025 NFL Draft, but they could try to swing big over the next few days.
Jordy McElroy of Patriots Wire has suggested one intriguing trade that would bring in a potential star at the wide receiver position. He thinks Minnesota Vikings second-year wide receiver Jordan Addison could be a perfect trade deadline target.
"He’s an explosive playmaker that would instantly vault to the top of the Patriots’ depth chart. There isn’t much incentive for the Vikings to move him considering he’s still playing on a rookie contract. However, if they did, the Patriots should be all ears for a chance to trade for a burgeoning young talent to pair with their rookie quarterback," McElroy wrote.
Granted, he's even admitting that there isn't a very good chance that the Vikings would move on from Addison. However, if New England came in with an aggressive offer, could Minnesota consider it?
Addison is just 22 years old and has legitimate superstar potential. In his first year and change, he has already shown flashes of that massive potential for the Vikings.
During the 2024 season thus far, Addison has played in five games. He has caught 14 passes for 231 yards and a touchdown. Back in 2023 as a rookie, he racked up 70 receptions for 911 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Obviously, it's very unlikely that the Patriots have any shot at pulling off a trade for Addison. But, it's intriguing to think about.
Expect to continue hearing rumors and speculation about what New England might do over the next few days. Trading for a wide receiver is a very real possibility.
