Patriots Urged to Trade for Sleeper WR
The New England Patriots are headed towards the NFL trade deadline expected to be sellers. However, could the team actually look to bring in talent as well?
It has been reported that the Patriots are open to the idea of pursuing trades to bring in talent.
One of the big positions of need is wide receiver. New England needs to bring in more talent at the position to surround rookie quarterback Drake Maye. Pulling off a trade before the deadline on Tuesday for a talented wideout would be an excellent move to attempt to make.
David Latham of Last Word on Sports has suggested that the Patriots should pursue a trade with the Carolina Panthers for young wide receiver Jonathan Mingo.
At 23 years old, Mingo is starving for a bigger role. He has played very sparingly this season with the Panthers and has big-time potential. In order to reach his full potential, he needs to play.
During his rookie season in 2023, Mingo played in 15 games. He caught 43 passes for 418 yards. While he didn't score a touchdown, he showed signs of promise.
Unfortunately, this season through eight games, he has caught just 12 passes for 121 yards. The opportunity simply has not been there for him.
Originally drafted with the No. 39 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Mingo was expected to develop into a quality starter. Again, he simply hasn't been given that chance yet.
New England should absolutely look to get involved in trade talks for young talents like Mingo. He would be the kind of piece that they could bring in, put on the field, and develop.
Having the opportunity to join a team and grow with a rookie quarterback would be a perfect situation for Mingo. This is exactly the kind of move that could be what his career needs.
While this move would make perfect sense, this is just an idea. There have been no reports about the Patriots and Carolina talking about a Mingo trade.
Despite there being no reports about trade talks happening, this would be something that New England should strongly consider looking into.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!