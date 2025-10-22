Nine Former Patriots Advance In Hall of Fame Voting
The Pro Football Hall of Fame is one step closer to inducting the Class of 2026 later in February, and by the announcement the museum made this week, a number of former New England Patriots are also one step closer. Now 52 players remain on the ballot for this year's induction, which is filled with some of the game's greatest players of the 21st century.
Some of the Patriots that were originally named as nominees, like wide receiver Wes Welker and linebacker Tedy Bruschi, didn't advance in the voting. Here's all the former New England stars, including a pair of Patriots Hall of Fame inductees, that may e receiving a gold jacket and Hall of Fame bust in a couple of months.
RB Fred Taylor, 2009-2010
Most notably a Jacksonville Jaguar, Taylor spent two productive years in New England at the end of his career. In 2009, Taylor found the end zone four times and combined for 424 yards on the ground during his tenure as a reserve. Last year, Taylor was named as a finalist for the Hall of Fame, but didn't get inducted.
WR Torry Holt, 2010
Holt was another player who was close to being enshrined in 2025, but didn't hear his name called. His tenure in New England was as short as one could get. An offseason signing, the wide receiver spent a few weeks with the Patriots during the summer before calling it quits and retiring from the game.
WR Reggie Wayne, 2015
Like Holt, this pass catcher never suited up in a regular season game. After a long and Hall of Fame-worthy career with the rival Indianapolis Colts, Wayne joined the Patriots during the 2015 offseason. That was the extent of his time as a Patriot, as just one preseason game in, he decided to retire and turn to coaching.
OG Logan Mankins, 2005-2013
One of the best interior offensive linemen in franchise history, Mankins was a first round pick who just got unlucky in a stretch of ringless Patriots teams. New England won a Super Bowl title the year prior to selecting the Fresno State star, and just one year after trading him away, they won their fourth championship. Mankins isn't new to a Hall of Fame ballot, as he's been a finalist for the team's Hall of Fame for the past few years.
DT Vince Wilfork, 2004-2014
One of the faces of New England's dynasty-era defenses, this Patriots Hall of Fame defensive tackle manhandled offensive lines for years. Big Vince was inducted into New England's own Hall back in 2022, and has two Super Bowl rings to show for his long tenure as the team's top nose tackle.
LB James Harrison, 2017
Harrison spent the majority of his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers, beating up on what would soon become his future team. In 2017, after being released by Pittsburgh, Harrison angered fans in the AFC North to join the Patriots en route to an AFC Championship win and a trip to the Super Bowl against the Philadelphia Eagles.
CB Asante Samuel, 2003-2007
One of the NFL's greatest ballhawks, Samuel spent his rookie contract on the Patriots after being drafted primarily as a nickel cornerback. Partnering with Ty Law on the outside, Samuel racked up over 50 interceptions during his career, and is one of the most underappreciated defenders from the 2000s Patriots.
S Rodney Harrison, 2003-2008
The second of the two Patriots Hall of Famers on this list, Harrison spent a fairly short, but exciting few seasons in New England. After a long time as a San Diego Charger, Bill Belichick -- who's a Pro Football Hall of Famer in his own right -- brought the hard-hitting safety to New England in 2003, where he helped win back-to-back Super Bowls and earn himself a red jacket in the process.
K Adam Vinatieri, 1996-2005
Vinatieri should have been inducted into Canton last year as a first ballot Hall of Famer, but the greatest kicker in NFL history had to wait another year to potentially hear his name called. The winner of four Super Bowls, including three with the Patriots, was just part of what made Vinatieri one of the clutchest players in the long history of the league, as well as what will soon enshrine him into the Patriots Hall of Fame in the near future.
The Pro Football Hall of Fame is also set to introduce the senior era nominees who advanced in the voting, which includes former Patriots wide receivers Stanley Morgan, Henry Ellard, Harold Jackson, and former running Chuck Foreman.
